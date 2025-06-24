The Pedowitz Group Joins Forces with Resulticks to Help Brands Unlock New Revenue Growth

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Holdings, a global distribution partner for technology vendors, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between Resulticks, the award-winning innovator in the customer engagement solutions space, and The Pedowitz Group (TPG), the pioneering force in revenue marketing. This collaboration, facilitated by NextGen, presents an end-to-end, data-driven revenue marketing solution poised to help brands accelerate revenue growth.

“We are delighted to have facilitated this groundbreaking agreement between Resulticks and The Pedowitz Group,” stated Laura Atwell, Managing Partner of NextGen. “Their shared commitment to client success, combined with TPG’s expertise in revenue marketing and Resulticks’ industry-leading real-time customer engagement solution, holds great promise for brands seeking to accelerate digital transformation and drive new areas of growth.”

Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “Partnering with The Pedowitz Group is a strategic move to deliver measurable impact. With Resulticks’ AI-powered audience platform and TPG’s deep expertise, we’re helping brands see what’s working, where the gaps are, and how to act—fast. Together, we’re connecting the dots between engagement and revenue with more clarity and precision than ever before.”

Jeff Pedowitz, TPG’s President and CEO, added, “By partnering with Resulticks, we are able to create a comprehensive, end-to-end revenue marketing solution that caters to the unique needs and objectives of each client. The seamless integration of Resulticks’ proven audience engagement capabilities and TPG’s revenue-focused strategies ensures a unified and results-focused approach. We are wholeheartedly committed to helping our clients enhance customer acquisition and retention, deliver attributable results, and accelerate revenue growth.”

The new partnership will serve North America across all industries, with particular emphasis on financial services, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. To learn more about how The Pedowitz Group and Resulticks are transforming revenue marketing through data-driven customer engagement, visit the official partner page.

About A Next-Gen Holdings. NextGen is a distributor of Resulticks and a global technology company focused on no-code cloud solutions that deliver customer engagement innovation. Its ecosystem of next generation cloud, customer engagement and IoT technologies, coupled with forward thinking IT service providers and digital agencies, help visionary brand leaders succeed in digital transformation. As a multi-cloud partner, NextGen enables its partners to embrace omnichannel engagement, achieve faster go-to-market, and stay ahead of the competition.

About Resulticks. Resulticks is a fast-growing leader in real-time audience engagement solutions that deliver top-line growth for brands through connected experiences. Outcomes-focused and enabled by its proprietary cookie-independent identity resolution technology, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true 360° customer engagement. With its AI-powered, audience-centric approach it is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks Solutions Inc. is headquartered in New York City.

About The Pedowitz Group. TPG is a premier full-service professional services firm committed to revolutionizing revenue marketing. Specializing in transforming marketing from a cost center to a revenue center, TPG equips marketing, sales, and customer success teams with world-class strategy, technology, creative, and execution capabilities. With a platform-agnostic approach, the firm works with existing tech stacks and introduces new ones, ensuring customized solutions that fit unique needs.