Braze Completes Acquisition of OfferFit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of OfferFit, an AI decisioning company.

After years of productive partnership as separate companies, Braze and OfferFit are moving quickly to deepen the integration of OfferFit's multi-agent decisioning engine into Braze's Customer Engagement Platform, all while accelerating OfferFit’s growth and reach by leveraging Braze's global scale. Supplementing Braze's real-time, cross-channel Customer Engagement Platform with OfferFit's highly customizable modern reinforcement learning engine allows brands to benefit from complementary frontier technologies in automation and machine learning, to transform customer relationships and deliver mutual value to both their consumers and their business.

This acquisition builds on Braze's previously announced development of a native AI agent codenamed Project Catalyst, which is designed to help brands personalize and optimize experiences with highly relevant journeys and content at scale, and is available now (in limited beta).

“With the formal introduction of OfferFit by Braze into our already robust product suite, I am thrilled to deliver marketers a full spectrum of machine learning capabilities built with leading edge generative AI and reinforcement learning technology,” said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. “We're excited to see BrazeAI™ elevate the strategic role of marketers as they leave behind the drudgework of campaign creation and ascend to being a maestro of experience, optimizing each moment of the customer journey to further their brand and business goals by delivering valuable experiences that resonate with their consumers' needs and desires. With the acquisition complete, I look forward to leveraging the complementary skills, products, and services that both Braze and OfferFit bring to the table and am extremely excited to be officially welcoming them to Braze.”

“OfferFit and Braze complement each other perfectly: Companies will be able to use the power of our cutting edge AI decisioning system, tightly integrated into the leading customer engagement platform on the market,” said George Khachatryan, Cofounder and CEO of OfferFit.

Learn more about how Braze and OfferFit’s complementary products have been successfully driving positive results for their customers, such as Kayo Sports, here.

About OfferFit

OfferFit’s AI Decisioning Engine is a next-generation approach to personalization in CRM marketing. The old ways of personalization use a combination of propensity models, segments, manual A/B tests, and rules. OfferFit by Braze AI decisioning agents make 1:1 decisions on the optimal way to market to each individual customer. OfferFit works with top brands in telecom, energy, retail, travel, streaming video, and financial services, among others. Current customers include Brinks Home, Canadian Tire, Chime, Foxtel Group, LATAM Airlines, MetLife, Pizza Express, Trainline, Wyndham Hotels, and Yelp. OfferFit was founded by Victor Kostyuk and George Khachatryan and is headquartered in Boston with team members around the world. The company was acquired by Braze in Q2 FY 2026. Learn more at offerfit.ai.

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Companies to Work For, 2024 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Europe by Great Place to Work®, 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ by Great Place to Work® and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024. Braze is headquartered in New York with 15 offices across AMER, LATAM, EMEA and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits from acquisition of OfferFit by Braze, and the expected performance and capabilities of its products resulting therefrom. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, the extent to which we achieve anticipated financial targets; the impact of management and organizational changes on OfferFit’s business; the impact on OfferFit employees and our ability to retain key personnel; our effectiveness in integrating the OfferFit platform and operations with our business; and our ability to realize our broader strategic and operating objectives. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.