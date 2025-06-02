Deep Instinct Expands Collaboration with AWS to Secure Cloud Data as Customers Accelerate Digital Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Instinct, the preemptive data security company built on the first and only AI-based deep learning framework for cybersecurity, today announced it has achieved “Deployed on AWS” status and been accepted into the exclusive AWS ISV Accelerate Program. These milestones reflect a deepening alignment between Deep Instinct and AWS, with a shared commitment to securing customer data as organizations accelerate their digital transformation.

“As cloud transformation continues at a record pace, it brings with it an urgent need for preemptive protection of customer data across cloud repositories—a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Lane Bess, CEO of Deep Instinct. “Earning these AWS designations is the result of solving one of the toughest challenges in cybersecurity—preventing unknown threats before they happen—and it reflects the trust AWS and its customers place in our approach. Deep Instinct is the only deep learning cybersecurity solution that can prevent Dark AI threats targeting AWS S3 buckets.”

“Deployed on AWS” Status Raises Bar for Cloud-Native Threat Prevention

Deep Instinct’s “Deployed on AWS” status is a testament to the effectiveness, scalability, and integration capability of its Data Security X (DSX) for Cloud - Amazon S3 solution, which provides preemptive data security for Amazon S3 buckets, ensuring real-time prevention and explainability of zero-day attacks. This designation enables AWS customers to apply their Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) spend toward Deep Instinct’s offerings, further accelerating access to data security for critical assets stored in Amazon S3.

Validation Through AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Deep Instinct has also been accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, an invitation-only, global initiative for ISVs who integrate with AWS and transact through AWS Marketplace. The induction into this selective program further validates the quality and effectiveness of Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud – Amazon S3, meeting AWS’s high bar for technical validation and go-to-market readiness.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance. Deep Instinct participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Deep Instinct customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Deep Instinct is able to provide the world's most advanced preemptive data security to AWS customers. Streamlined buying and implementation processes allow customers to quickly utilize Deep Instinct in their S3 environments and prevent never-before-seen malware, ransomware, and Dark AI-generated attacks.

For more information about Deep Instinct’s solutions on AWS, please visit https://www.deepinstinct.com/dsx/dsx-cloud-amazon-s3 or the Deep Instinct AWS Marketplace page.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct, the first and only preemptive data security company built on a deep learning cybersecurity framework, prevents unknown threats in <20 milliseconds, 750X faster than the fastest ransomware can encrypt. Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) secures data at-rest or in-motion—across cloud, NAS, applications, and endpoints.

DSX Brain, Deep Instinct’s deep learning framework, prevents zero-day threats that no one else can find, with >99% accuracy and a <0.1% false positive rate. DIANNA, the DSX Companion, leverages GenAI to provide unparalleled explainability into unknown threats in <10 seconds.

For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com.