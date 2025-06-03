MGX, BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Microsoft Welcome Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) to the AI Infrastructure Partnership

KUWAIT CITY & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGX, BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, and Microsoft today announced that the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) will join the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP). This addition further reinforces AIP’s global reach and strategic impact as it accelerates investment in next-generation AI infrastructure. KIA’s participation underscores the partnership between leading regional and global institutions in advancing the infrastructure and innovation needed to power the future of artificial intelligence.

KIA is the first non-founder financial anchor investor to join AIP. With decades of deep investment experience, KIA is well positioned to support AIP’s growth and help execute its global strategy.

Established in September 2024 by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), MGX, and Microsoft, AIP was created to help mobilize $30 billion of equity capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, with the potential to reach up to $100 billion when including debt financing. Over the past year, it has become one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure platforms with the addition of technology partners NVIDIA, xAI, and Cisco, along with agreements with GE Vernova and NextEra Energy to help accelerate the scaling of energy solutions for AI data centers.

Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), said, “KIA’s participation in AIP reflects our long-term commitment to investing in transformative global infrastructure that drives innovation and economic progress. We view AI infrastructure as an instrumental driver of future growth, and we are proud to collaborate with leading global partners to accelerate its development at scale.”

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, Managing Director and CEO of MGX, said, “We are delighted to welcome KIA as a strategic capital partner, marking a significant milestone that further reinforces the strength and long-term vision of the AIP Partnership. As the demand for AI infrastructure continues to rise, we must scale our investments and accelerate the pace of execution, working with our global partners.”

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, said: “We are pleased to welcome KIA as a partner in AIP. We have a longstanding and deep relationship with KIA and we look forward to working with them and our other partners to position AIP at the forefront of helping to further our joint ambition to enhance AI innovation and economic growth.”

