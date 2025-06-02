-

Growve Secures Majority Equity Investment led by Palm Beach Capital and Debt Financing from TCW and NMP Capital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Growve, a leader in the health and wellness industry, announced today that it has secured a majority equity investment led by Palm Beach Capital (PBC), with participation from G-Bar Ventures and NMP Capital. As part of the transaction, Growve also closed on new debt financing from TCW Private Credit and NMP Capital to support its continued growth and strategic initiatives.

Growve is a $400+ million revenue health and wellness company specializing in vitamins, minerals, supplements (VMS) and active nutrition. With a portfolio of over 2,000 SKUs, 15+ owned brands, and a global team of 500+ employees, Growve boasts leadership in numerous wellness categories, best-in-class ecommerce capabilities, multi-channel distribution, and in-house manufacturing and logistics.

“We are thrilled to partner with Palm Beach Capital, G-Bar Ventures, TCW, and NMP Capital as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Dave Bunch, CEO of Growve. “This investment is a strong vote of confidence in our team, our brands, and the future we’re building together and sets us up for continued industry leading growth.”

“Growve has firmly established itself as a dynamic leader in VMS and active nutrition, with strong market positions in categories such as joint health, omega-3s, women’s hormonal balance, herbals, and more,” said Dylan Sloane, Director at Palm Beach Capital. “We’re excited to support their vision and collaborate closely with Dave and the Growve team to scale this exceptional platform.”

Growve engaged Configure Partners as its financing advisor and Greenberg Traurig as legal counsel.

About Palm Beach Capital

Founded in 2001, Palm Beach Capital is a middle market private equity investment firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Currently investing out of its sixth committed fund, the firm focuses on high growth investment opportunities and partners with management teams in management buyouts, recapitalizations and growth equity investments. Since its inception, Palm Beach Capital has made investments in 57 portfolio companies, with a focus on business services, healthcare, and transportation and logistics sectors. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.pbcap.com.

