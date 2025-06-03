Knox and Minimus Partner to Streamline Secure Software Delivery for the U.S. Government

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knox Systems and Minimus are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating secure software deployment across the U.S. Government.

This collaboration brings together Knox’s FedRAMP-ready cloud platform—trusted by leading SaaS vendors—with Minimus’s secure, minimal, and high-performance microservices infrastructure. Together, the two companies empower software providers to deploy modular, secure, and efficient applications that meet stringent federal compliance standards.

As government agencies rapidly adopt cloud-native architectures and AI-enabled tools, this partnership provides a streamlined path to deliver secure, scalable software to mission-critical environments.

“Minimus is rethinking infrastructure for modern workloads, and their microservices backbone is ideal for FedRAMP environments,” said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. “This partnership will unlock a new class of composable, compliant applications for our government customers—and help developers go from prototype to production in record time.”

“At Minimus, we believe the best infrastructure is invisible—fast, secure, and purpose-built,” said Ben Bernstein, CEO of Minimus. “Knox has fundamentally changed the speed and accessibility of FedRAMP. Together, we’re eliminating friction for security, development, and operations teams to help the best software reach the public sector.”

With this partnership, SaaS companies and systems integrators can now:

Achieve FedRAMP authorization in as little as 90 days through Knox’s hosted platform

Deploy modular microservices with Minimus’s secure, minimal container images

Accelerate innovation in government while reducing operational and compliance overhead

Together, Knox and Minimus are redefining what’s possible in secure cloud delivery for defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies.

Learn more at knoxsystems.com and minimus.io.

About Knox Systems

Knox is the fastest way for SaaS vendors to get FedRAMP-ready and deliver secure software to the U.S. Government. Knox operates the largest and longest-running FedRAMP and DISA-authorized SaaS cloud and helps top vendors serve government missions at speed. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

About Minimus

Minimus solves the endless treadmill of cloud software vulnerabilities by simply preventing them from existing. Minimus provides secure, minimal container and VM images, rebuilt from scratch daily to eliminate over 95% of CVEs. Founded by the team behind container security pioneer Twistlock, Minimus has raised a $51 million seed round from YL Ventures and Mayfield. The company is headquartered in Baton Rouge with offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Portland, OR. Visit minimus.io to get started.