RightRev Partners with Sage and Launches Sage Intacct Integration, Providing Advanced Revenue Recognition for Finance Teams

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightRev, a leader in automated revenue management, today announced a strategic partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses. As part of the collaboration, RightRev’s revenue automation platform now integrates with Sage Intacct, providing a seamless flow of revenue data into Sage Intacct’s General Ledger to improve accuracy and efficiency.

“With this integration, finance teams can streamline revenue recognition workflows and gain real-time visibility into financial performance—without manual data transfers or reconciliation headaches,” said Jagan Reddy, CEO and founder of RightRev. Share

RightRev’s solution automates performance obligation tracking, contract modifications, standalone selling price application and allocation, and revenue recognition, while Sage Intacct provides a powerful and flexible general ledger designed for modern finance operations. Together, the integrated solution enhances financial accuracy, audit readiness and operational efficiency.

Key benefits for joint RightRev and Sage Intacct customers include:

Seamless Data Flow: Revenue journal entries flow automatically from RightRev to Sage Intacct’s General Ledger—no manual exports or reconciliations required.

Enhanced Accuracy and Compliance: Automation reduces the risk of human error and supports full compliance with ASC 606 and IFRS 15.

Faster Time-to-Value: The pre-built integration accelerates deployment and shortens implementation timelines.

Shortened Accounting Close Cycles: Automating revenue data eliminates bottlenecks, giving finance teams more time for review, analysis and strategic insight.

Audit-Ready Transparency: Journal entries are fully traceable, reinforcing internal controls and simplifying audits.

The integration is now available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace for all U.S. Sage Intacct users, making it easy to connect RightRev’s robust revenue automation engine with their existing Sage Intacct environment.

“We’re excited to welcome RightRev to the Sage Intacct ecosystem,” said Brittany Farquar, Director Corporate Affairs at Sage. “This integration adds powerful revenue recognition capabilities that help our joint customers automate complex accounting processes, reduce risk, and accelerate financial close. Together, we’re delivering a more seamless and scalable experience for finance teams managing compliance and growth.”

“With this integration, finance teams can streamline revenue recognition workflows and gain real-time visibility into financial performance—without manual data transfers or reconciliation headaches,” said Jagan Reddy, CEO and founder of RightRev. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Sage and deliver joint value to high-growth organizations navigating complex compliance requirements.”

Customers can learn more on the Sage Intacct Marketplace and see the integration in action at Sage Future, where RightRev, a Gold Sponsor, will be providing live solution demos at booth 63, June 3–5 in Atlanta.

About RightRev

RightRev is a comprehensive platform to automate revenue management. The solution helps businesses streamline, recognize, report, analyze and comply with revenue standards. With a focus on speed, accuracy, and efficiency, the company continues to enhance its platform with artificial intelligence (AI) and new capabilities that simplify data migration, implementation and third-party integrations. Trusted by large enterprises and growth-stage companies across many industries, RightRev empowers finance teams to manage complex revenue scenarios and drive strategic growth. Founded in 2020, RightRev has raised more than $31 million from investors that include Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Innovius Capital and Cheyenne Ventures.

For more information, visit www.RightRev.com.