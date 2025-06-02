UiPath Partners with HCLTech to Accelerate Agentic Automation for Global Enterprises

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced a strategic partnership with HCLTech, a leading global technology company, to accelerate agentic automation for UiPath customers globally across industries. The partnership will drive large-scale transformation for UiPath customers, enabling more intelligent and self-sufficient operations that require minimal human intervention.

HCLTech will leverage its AI expertise to deploy the UiPath Platform™, enabling autonomous operations in finance, supply chain, procurement, customer service, marketing and human resources. HCLTech will support this partnership with pre-configured AI agents and controls to ensure seamless deployment and scalability. The partnership aims to enhance business agility, optimize workforce efficiency and deliver faster returns on business process automation investments for global enterprises.

HCLTech will also establish an AI Lab with UiPath in India to develop Industry Focused Repeatable Solutions (IFRS) and MVPs for the full automation lifecycle, from strategy to implementation and continuous optimization. HCLTech will leverage its global delivery model to support UiPath customers in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"As we shift towards a new era with agentic AI, agentic automation will be critical to provide businesses with the speed and agility to transform operations and unlock new business potential. Partnering with HCLTech allows UiPath to extend the power of its AI-powered automation to enterprises globally, accelerating intelligent transformation at scale. With HCLTech's deep expertise in AI, automation and industry solutions, UiPath customers will benefit from best-in-class implementation and business impact," said Ashim Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, UiPath.

"By co-creating next-gen AI-powered solutions with UiPath, HCLTech is setting new benchmarks for agentic autonomous operations that unlock unprecedented efficiency, agility and innovation for enterprises. Our proven expertise in hyperautomation, AI and cloud-first architectures helps us provide industry-specific and advanced automation solutions at scale," said Raghu Kidambi, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Process Operations, HCLTech.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.