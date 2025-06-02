Corpay Cross-Border Named an Official Partner of Real Madrid C.F.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Real Madrid C.F. to become an Official Partner.

Through this partnership, Real Madrid will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay Cross Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs.

"The Corpay Cross-Border team is elated to be named an Official Partner of Real Madrid, one of the world’s most widely recognized and followed sports franchises," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, as well as our currency risk management business, we are excited to partner with one of the most successful football clubs in the world.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Real Madrid C.F.

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 123 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (15) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 620 million followers on social media, being the strongest football brand in the world according to Brand Finance for the third year in a row and also the highest earning football club in the world in the 23-24 season (Football Money League by Deloitte). More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

** Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.