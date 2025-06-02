NIQ and FoodHealth Co. Launch Comprehensive Nutrition Scoring Integration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NIQ), the leading consumer intelligence company, and FoodHealth Co. today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to integrate the FoodHealth Score, a next-generation nutrition intelligence tool, into NIQ’s global data ecosystem.

This marks the first time NIQ, renowned for its expertise in customer intelligence and market research, will offer a comprehensive nutrient scoring system. The FoodHealth Score, developed by FoodHealth Co., is a data-driven metric that evaluates foods based on nutrient density and ingredient quality.

“Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health in their food choices, and the industry is taking notice,” said Marsha McGraw, Global Head of Partnerships and Verticals at NIQ. “By integrating the FoodHealth Score, we’re giving retailers and manufacturers a clear, data-backed way to evaluate product health impact and respond to evolving consumer expectations. This isn’t just about data, it’s about shaping a healthier food landscape.”

A Multi-Pronged Integration

Through this collaboration, the FoodHealth Score will be integrated into NIQ’s licensable data tools, enabling retailers and manufacturers to evaluate how their products compare to others—on health—and to meet consumer demand for this information. This integration creates multiple areas of value:

Consumer-Facing Tools : The score will be embedded into NIQ’s Product Insight offering, allowing retailers to integrate the FoodHealth Score, and its corresponding health insights, in the same way that they integrate Label Insights’ library of attributes when in a retail environment, consumers can view scores for all foods & filter based on score threshold.

: The score will be embedded into NIQ’s Product Insight offering, allowing retailers to integrate the FoodHealth Score, and its corresponding health insights, in the same way that they integrate Label Insights’ library of attributes when in a retail environment, consumers can view scores for all foods & filter based on score threshold. Food Industry Benchmarking : The score, and its corresponding health insights, will also be available for internal use by retailers and manufacturers who want to understand the competitive landscape and where white space exists to deliver on consumer demand for healthier options.

: The score, and its corresponding health insights, will also be available for internal use by retailers and manufacturers who want to understand the competitive landscape and where white space exists to deliver on consumer demand for healthier options. Academic and Policy Research: Institutions will be able to license the score to study food health trends by ZIP code, congressional district, or demographic segment and leverage the data for potential use in powering public health policy and nutritional equity efforts.

Turning Point for Conventional Food

“Health-conscious shoppers aren’t a niche, they’re the norm,” said Samantha Citro Alexander, Founder & CEO of FoodHealth Co. “Consumers are scanning every aisle for healthier options, and they’re willing to pay more when they can see the health difference. This is where the industry is headed, and our collaboration with NIQ is a game-changer for food companies looking to lead the way.”

For decades, NIQ clients—including the largest food retailers and manufacturers—have relied on its data to track market performance, optimize product strategies, and uncover consumer insights. Now, with the integration of the FoodHealth Score, they can go even deeper by connecting product data with real health impact, shaping product development, and aligning with evolving consumer priorities.

Upcoming Reports and Insights

To demonstrate the power of this integration, NIQ and FoodHealth Co. will co-release a series of reports over the coming months to illuminate regional health disparities through the lens of food availability and consumption, offering unprecedented insight for policymakers, retailers, and public health leaders.

About FoodHealth Co.

FoodHealth Co. is a nutrition intelligence company redefining how we understand food and its impact on the body. Through its clinical research-backed FoodHealth Score, the company provides data tools that help consumers make better choices, retailers curate smarter shelves, and brands design with health in mind. With real-world integrations into major grocery chains, FoodHealth Co. believes that the future of health is food. Formerly known as bitewell, the company is headquartered in San Francisco.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

