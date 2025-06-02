BlueLinx Announces Expansion of Distribution Partnership with LP Building Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX), a leading manufacturer of engineered wood building products, are pleased to announce the expansion of their distribution partnership to Springfield, Missouri. The expanded collaboration will include LP's renowned Siding Solutions brands and prefinished solutions, namely LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding and LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding. This strategic move expands BlueLinx's stocking footprint of LP® SmartSide® to 19 locations, spanning five of BlueLinx's regions across the United States.

"Following the successful expansions in Monroe, Louisiana, and Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this year, we are thrilled to announce our third expansion with the addition of Springfield, Missouri,” said Leo Oei, Vice President of Product Management and National Accounts. “This continued growth reflects the strong alignment between our organizations and underscores our shared commitment to delivering value through strategic market expansion. By leveraging our customer relationships, logistics expertise, and operational excellence, we are proud to offer LP’s high-quality products alongside our best-in-class specialty solutions for the single-family, multi-family, and light commercial building sectors."

“We are excited to further expand our distribution footprint with BlueLinx in Springfield,” said Sarah Galvin, LP National Account Manager. “This expansion will provide additional options to access SmartSide® in both Primed and ExpertFinish® in what we would consider an underpenetrated market. We are looking forward to continued growth and success with top tier partners like BlueLinx.”

ABOUT BLUELINX

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing fifty states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.

ABOUT LP ® BUILDING SOLUTIONS

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) is a leader in high-performance building solutions, manufacturing engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP offers a comprehensive range of innovative and dependable building products and accessories, including Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.