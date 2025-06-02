SeaVees and BFGoodrich Tires Reunite for the First Time in 60 Years to Launch a Special Edition Sneaker

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeaVees announces the official launch of a new limited-edition sneaker collaboration with BFGoodrich Tires in honor of the brand’s 60th anniversary. The Founder’s Edition Yacht Shoe marks a historic reunion: the first time SeaVees and BFGoodrich have teamed up since the tire company originally founded the shoe brand in 1964.

Launched in 1964 by BFGoodrich, SeaVees pioneered casual footwear before being acquired by Converse and shut down in 1971 following a U.S. Justice Department complaint of a sneaker market monopoly. The brand faded into obscurity for nearly 40 years until designer Steven Tiller discovered a pair in a secondhand shop in Tokyo, acquired the rights in 2007, and set out to restore SeaVees to its former glory.

A celebration of SeaVees’ 60th anniversary and 20 years since its rediscovery, the Founder’s Edition Yacht Shoe is a tribute to the original 1964 design. Blending vintage details like aluminum eyelets and hand-distressed foxing with modern updates such as recycled tire rubber insoles, the shoe honors SeaVees’ legacy while embracing modern innovations that reflect the brand’s evolution. Each pair comes in retro-inspired packaging with commemorative shoe bags, vintage artwork, and a replica “Congratulations” card found in original boxes.

“The Founder’s Edition isn’t just a shoe -- it’s a reflection of the past and a true labor of love, meticulously designed to honor the origin of SeaVees. Every stitch, material, and process was chosen with reverence for the past then bringing it into the modern age. Our partnership with BFGoodrich was an opportunity to bring back the original Yacht Shoe with modern updates that ensure it lasts for years to come,” says Steven Tiller, Founder and CEO of SeaVees.

“It’s exciting to see the rebirth of SeaVees shoes for the brand’s 60th anniversary,” said Rohena Dua, Licensing Director for Michelin Lifestyle Americas. “Steven Tiller has meticulously re-created the Founder’s Edition Yacht Shoe with footwear enthusiasts in mind, and BFGoodrich is proud to continue its legacy in sneakers.”

Available now at seavees.com.

From its Santa Barbara, California headquarters, SeaVees crafts high-quality footwear in a variety of styles with the consistent comfort of a sneaker. The brand has since brought its beloved and remarkably comfortable casual sneaker styles back to life, and incorporates recycled materials into every shoe they make.

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance.

