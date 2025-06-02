BIG3 and iHeartMedia Announce Multiplatform Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today the BIG3 announced a partnership with iHeartMedia, the #1 audio company in the U.S., that will bring BIG3 games and content to new audiences through iHeartMedia’s expansive multiplatform network; and names iHeartRadio – the all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – the audio home of BIG3 games. The league’s eighth season tips off on Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Chicago, IL at Allstate Arena at 4pm ET live on CBS with play-by-play on iHeartRadio, followed by two hours of live games on VICE TV. Tickets for all BIG3 season eight games are available now at big3.com/tickets.

“iHeart has the incredible capacity to reach hundreds of millions of potential BIG3 fans – their audience network is unparalleled. No other company can do what they do,” said BIG3 CEO Ice Cube. “Not only do they have a content lineup that blends the hottest music and entertainment with first-class sports analysis and commentary, but they have the unique capability of meeting people where they are, whether that be on podcasts, streaming, or through broadcast radio across every possible genre and taste. Our goal is to not only set the stage for the best 3-on-3 basketball in the world, but also to make the game more accessible to all, and iHeart’s ability to amplify the BIG3 brand is extraordinary. This partnership is the culmination of a years-long valued relationship and I could not be more pleased to be taking things to the next level this summer through this substantial deal.”

In addition to BIG3 games streamed live on iHeartRadio, the deal includes a cross-marketing collaboration of both brands throughout the BIG3 season with promotion nationally across iHeartMedia’s multiple platforms including broadcast radio, podcast digital, social and live events, with a heavy focus in “game” markets including Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas and others. iHeartMedia will receive the official national jersey patch on all eight of the league’s new city-based teams, premium sponsorship elements such as high-visibility logo placement on the court and in-arena, featured radio and podcast appearances by BIG3 personalities, VIP hospitality experiences, exclusive contesting, giveaways, and other elements.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with BIG3 and having the opportunity to provide play-by-play coverage and promotional support to build further brand awareness, introducing the game to millions of more fans,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeart Digital Audio Group for iHeartMedia. “We look forward to bringing the passion and excitement of BIG3 to our listeners on a local and national level week after week."

“iHeart recognizes that the BIG3 audience is expansive and valuable; everyone who experiences a live game – in person, on TV, and now via audio – becomes a fan for life. Beyond their broadcast radio network, we are particularly excited about the dedicated podcast and streaming exposure iHeart can provide us, and know this partnership will be instrumental in cultivating the future fandom of the league,” said BIG3 President Jeff Kwatinetz.

“BIG3 represents the kind of innovation, energy, and cultural relevance that we believe will resonate with iHeart audiences coast to coast,” said Mike Biondo, President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at iHeartMedia. “We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of 3-on-3 basketball to millions of fans through our audio platforms – not only live play-by-play, but also in the form of storytelling, analysis, and community engagement that only iHeart can deliver.”

This announcement follows the 2025 BIG3 Draft in Las Vegas, where the eight all-new city-based BIG3 franchises finalized their five-man rosters. The players drafted earlier this month round out the most physical and competitive BIG3 talent class ever, including First Ballot Hall-of-Famer Dwight Howard, 4X NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, Born Ready Lance Stephenson, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, and 2010 fourth overall pick Wes Johnson. The full 2025 BIG3 schedule is available at BIG3.com and @thebig3 on X and Instagram.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point – whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first professional sports league to implement a mental health policy, favor CBD as a pain management alternative to opioids, enlist female coaches of men, and appoint a black Commissioner in Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, who is also professional sports first former player serving as Commissioner. The inaugural CEO was the legendary, incomparable Raider executive Amy Trask. This January 2024, BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized. Founders Ice Cube and Jeffrey Kwatinetz are missioned to better society as BIG3 pursues business success while also helping to break down stereotypes, promote diversity in sports, create opportunities for black, brown, and female athletes beyond the court, and support the black, youth and basketball communities overall.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.