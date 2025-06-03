Little Planet and Once Upon a Farm Debut a Peach-Perfect Summer Collab

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Little Planet, Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE: CRI) most sustainable brand for babies and children, and Once Upon a Farm, a leading childhood nutrition company and makers of farm-fresh, organic snacks and meals, are bringing something peach-perfect to families everywhere. The two brands are teaming up for the first time to launch a limited-time offering “It’s All Peachy”—a summer-ready pairing designed to make everyday moments a little sweeter with both children and the planet in mind.

With a shared commitment to organic materials and family wellness, Little Planet and Once Upon a Farm are reintroducing two fan-favorite products in one limited-time offering. The collaboration features Little Planet’s beloved peach-print apparel and Once Upon a Farm’s beloved Peach Fruit & Veggie Blend and Peach Sunrise Dairy-Free Smoothie—crafted with simple, farm-fresh ingredients.

“We’re excited to share our peach print alongside a like-minded brand that shares our commitment to sustainability,” said Kendra Krugman, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Creative & Growth Officer at Carter’s, Inc. “This collaboration reflects our belief that better-for-you choices, whether in what your child wears or eats, should be simple, joyful, and made with care.”

This limited time offer includes:

Little Planet: GOTS-certified organic cotton Peach Bodysuit and Sleep & Play (available in newborn to 24M sizes) and Two-Piece Pajamas (available in newborn to 5T sizes)

Once Upon a Farm Snack Bundles featuring their Peach Fruit & Veggie Blend and Peach Sunrise Dairy-Free Smoothie made with simple, farm-fresh ingredients families love

“At Once Upon a Farm, we believe that good nutrition and sustainability should go hand in hand,” said Jennifer Garner, Co-Founder of Once Upon a Farm. “Partnering with Little Planet felt natural. They care about children and the planet just as much as we do. Together, we’re offering something fun, feel-good, and a little peachy that parents can truly feel great about.”

Grab the pairing while it’s ripe at carters.com/c/onceuponafarm.

To learn more about Little Planet and Once Upon a Farm, visit carters.com/littleplanet and onceuponafarmorganics.com and follow along @littleplanet and @onceuponafarm.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, among the more recognized and trusted brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. Carter’s also is the largest supplier of young children’s apparel to the largest retailers in North America. Its brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, Farm-Fresh Tastes Grow Here™. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our delicious and thoughtful recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches), freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection, refrigerated oat bars, and our new line of farm fresh tasting pantry snacks – to support growing kids at every stage and milestone. All products are organic, non-GMO project verified, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious food your entire family will love. For more information visit: www.onceuponafarmorganics.com