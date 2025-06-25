The Journey Pregnancy App by Emagine Solutions Technology Adds Revolutionary Mobile Vitals Scanner

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuing its mission to become one of the nation’s most empowering pregnancy tools, Emagine Solutions Technology announces its partnership with FaceHeart to add the powerful new vitals scanning technology to its signature app – The Journey Pregnancy. Now, app users can scan themselves via their mobile device cameras and measure key vitals, allowing for easier health monitoring for those navigating gaps in care.

FaceHeart is a company committed to improving human health through its FDA 510(k)-cleared, AI-driven, video-based contactless vital signs scanning technology. By integrating FaceHeart Vitals™ into The Journey Pregnancy’s “Vital View”, users can access its capabilities with a touch on the screen, taking a 50-second selfie video that captures six critical maternal health vital signs: Heart Rate (HR), Blood Pressure (BP), Respiration Rate (RR), Oxygen Saturation (SpO2), Heart Rate Variability (HRV), and Stress Index. These vitals can then be recorded in the app to track maternal health trends over time or (at their discretion) shared with doctors between office visits via the app’s EPIC integration. This will give women and healthcare providers an opportunity to have visibility into and address common pregnancy concerns before they become acute – including hypertension and preeclampsia.

In its continuing mission to promote better access to maternal health tools, Emagine Solutions Technology is offering the technology free through the entire month of July (2025).

So far, FaceHeart has obtained two FDA 510(k) clearances under the category of Class II SaMD (Software as a Medical Device), one for pulse (heart) rate measurement (k223633) and the other for respiratory rate measurement (k243966). Leveraging edge computing, FaceHeart Vitals™ extracts user's facial images for a fraction of a second, conducts the corresponding vital sign measurements through their AI-driven, medical-graded algorithms in real-time, then discards the facial images upon completion. Emagine has built their platform with privacy top of mind, ensuring HIPAA compliance and adherence to the highest standards of patient data privacy.

The Journey Pregnancy App is available for free at Apple’s App Store and Google Play. For more info, visit: thejourney.health.

Emagine is an award-winning company tackling the maternal health crisis with technology to make pregnancy care safer, lower cost, and improve outcomes. The Journey Pregnancy, our AI-powered maternal health app and remote patient monitoring platform, is your companion for a safe pregnancy. Our technology helps women manage their maternal health through pregnancy and postpartum. To find out more, visit emaginest.com and follow Emagine on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn and Facebook.