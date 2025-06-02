Walton Global Announces Expansion of Finished Lot Program with GoldenTree Asset Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walton Global (“Walton”), a leader in real estate investment and land asset management, has executed a substantial commitment with GoldenTree Asset Management (“GoldenTree”), a global asset management firm with a track record in alternative credit strategies. The partnership will spur co-investment in lot banking transactions in high-growth corridors across key U.S. markets and support the expansion of Walton’s Finished Lot Program, a central component of the broader Builder Land Financing strategy.

When builders lack stable and secure access to land capital, housing delivery timelines can be disrupted. GoldenTree’s commitment aims to address housing supply constraints in the U.S. by supporting disciplined land inventory strategies for homebuilders. Together, Walton and GoldenTree will deploy capital into transactions in markets with strong demographic and employment growth facilitating the development of new housing in the regions where demand is most pronounced.

Walton’s performance in this space has been marked by success, with the completion of six full-cycle communities, the recent closure of its 28th acquisition under the program, and a robust pipeline of opportunities in place for future investment. Through this commitment, Walton’s funds will also have opportunities to co-invest, further enhancing the scale of the Finished Lot Program.

“Working with GoldenTree advances our objective of supporting our homebuilder clients in delivering high quality, much-needed housing to the market,” said Jordan McKenzie, Executive Vice President of Finance & Portfolio Management at Walton Global. “We are focused on providing funding for near-term residential finished lot opportunities in U.S. markets that align with our identified drivers for growth.”

International law firm Squire Patton Boggs served as legal counsel to Walton. Cedar Porch Capital served as advisor to Walton.

About Walton Global

Walton Global is a privately-owned, leading land asset management and global real estate investment company with more than 80,000 acres of land under ownership, management and administration in the United States and Canada, totaling $4.53 billion. With more than 46 years of experience, Walton has a proven track record of land investment projects within the path of growth in the fastest-growing metropolitan areas. A total of $2.7 billion has been distributed to investors located in 92 countries. The company works closely with top U.S. home builders, developers and industry partners. Business lines include exit-focused pre-development land investments, builder land financing, development projects, DST offerings, and various fund structures. For more information, visit walton.com.

About GoldenTree

GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured credit, emerging markets, real estate, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum and is one of the largest independent global credit asset managers. GoldenTree manages $58 billion for institutional investors, including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. GoldenTree has over 310 employees, with offices in New York, West Palm Beach, Charlotte, Newport Beach, Dallas, London, Dublin, Munich, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com.