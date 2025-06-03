-

I Squared Capital Acquires a Leading Cold Storage Operator in the Philippines

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager, announced today that it has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Royale Cold Storage (“RCS”), a leading cold storage operator in the Philippines.

This investment is the first step in I Squared’s strategy to build a leading institutional cold storage platform in the Philippines. RCS operates five strategically located cold storage facilities that serve as key distribution hubs for Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, supporting a blue-chip client base across quick service restaurants (QSRs), meat processors, agriculture, and food retail.

“RCS is not only a premier operator, but also a trusted cold storage partner to many of the Philippines' leading food companies,” said Harsh Agrawal, Senior Partner at I Squared. “Its strong national presence, long-standing customer relationships, and scalable infrastructure make it an ideal platform to build a leading cold chain network across the country.”

“We look forward to our partnership with I Squared Capital as we enter our next phase of growth. Their global expertise in infrastructure and experience in cold storage will help us expand and enhance our capabilities and better serve the growing demand from the Philippines’ food and agriculture ecosystem,” said Joey Tongson, CEO of RCS.

The cold storage sector in the Philippines benefits from strong macro tailwinds including population growth, rapid urbanization, and maturing consumer preferences. These trends are fueling an increasing need for food security through reliable cold chain infrastructure. Taken together, these factors are expected to drive double digit annual growth in the sector over the next decade.

This investment marks the continued expansion of I Squared Capital’s global cold storage strategy, building on its experience from CubeCold in Europe and WOW Logistics in the U.S. The closing is subject to certain customary conditions, including anti-trust clearance in the Philippines.

About I Squared

I Squared Capital is a leading global infrastructure investor managing $45 billion in assets. We build and scale essential infrastructure businesses that deliver critical services to millions of people worldwide. Our portfolio includes over 90 companies operating in 70 countries and spanning sectors such as energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental and social infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, our team of over 300 professionals is based across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at www.isquaredcapital.com.

About Royale Cold Storage

Royale Cold Storage (“RCS”) is a leading cold chain solutions provider in the Philippines. Through its network of state-of-the art facilities with 100,000 pallet positions, RCS delivers a full suite of temperature-controlled services, including cold storage, blast-freezing, and warehouse management. With a strong commitment to operational excellence, the company plays a critical role in protecting product quality and supporting the Philippines cold chain infrastructure.

Disclaimers

No discussion with respect to specific companies should be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular investment. The companies discussed do not represent all past investments. It should not be assumed that any of the investments discussed were or will be profitable, or that recommendations or decisions made in the future will be profitable. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that any investment will achieve similar returns.

This document does not constitute advice or a recommendation or offer to sell or a solicitation to deal in any security or financial product. It is provided for information purposes only. Investing involves risk, loss of principal is possible. Specific investments described herein do not represent all investment decisions made by ISQ. The reader should not assume that investment decisions identified and discussed were or will be profitable. Specific investment advice references provided herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily representative of investments that will be made in the future.

Contacts

Media Contacts
Dominic McMullan/Shelly Hagan
info@isquaredcapital.com

Industry:

I Squared Capital

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts
Dominic McMullan/Shelly Hagan
info@isquaredcapital.com

More News From I Squared Capital

ALTÉRRA Backs Absolute Energy to Develop Gigawatt-Scale Renewable Energy Capacity in Italy

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALTÉRRA, the UAE’s $30 billion climate investment vehicle, today announced a €50 million commitment via ALTÉRRA Acceleration Fund to Absolute Energy, an innovative Italian renewable energy platform. The co-investment, made alongside global infrastructure investment manager, I Squared Capital, will help accelerate the development of an initial active pipeline of 1.4GW projects across Italy. Absolute Energy focuses on the rapid development of mult...

I Squared Capital to Acquire Stake in Strategic Permian Natural Gas Pipeline Asset

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager, together with MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB), today announced that it has agreed to acquire a significant equity interest in the Matterhorn Express Pipeline (MXP), a 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) natural gas pipeline connecting the Permian Basin to key Texas demand centers and U.S. Gulf Coast LNG export terminals. “This investment exemplifies our strategy of a...

I Squared Capital and The Arab Energy Fund Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Invest in Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Through a New Middle East Infrastructure Strategy

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager, and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF), formerly known as APICORP, a leading multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy sector, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest in a dedicated infrastructure investment strategy focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The strategy aims to enhance connectivity across regional and glob...
Back to Newsroom