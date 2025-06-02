nVent Tips Off Second Year as Lynx Changemakers Partner

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will once again be a Minnesota Lynx Changemakers partner. After being an inaugural partner of the Lynx Changemakers program from the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx basketball team, nVent again chose to participate in the program as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to building the next generation of leaders and promoting awareness of manufacturing and skilled trades as an exciting career path option.

Announced in 2023, Lynx Changemakers is a first-of-its kind venture focused on building the next generation of female leaders and growing and elevating women’s sports throughout Minnesota. The Changemakers program includes financial support of organizations like Girls Taking Action®, which works to empower and educate girls to succeed in school and life.

“At nVent, we believe as community partners, we all play an important role in helping the next generation of leaders, including young women, to find their passions – whether it’s in manufacturing and skilled trades or on the basketball court,” said Martha Bennett, nVent Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “The Lynx Changemakers program is an opportunity to foster women’s leadership through the power of sports, and we are proud and excited to continue support quality youth education in our community.”

nVent is passionate about supporting education in Minnesota and in the communities the company operates in around the world. Additionally, nVent believes female leaders have a tremendous contribution to make across all industries, including electrical and industrial manufacturing. Currently 40 percent of the company’s executive leadership team are women.

nVent recently hosted students from Girls Taking Action at its Anoka, Minnesota manufacturing facility. nVent’s recently expanded Anoka facility manufactures liquid cooling products for data centers. Students toured the production site, engaged in educational career sessions and attended an employee panel.

About 200 nVent employees will cheer on the Lynx at the Changemakers Night game on June 3. As a Changemakers partner, nVent will be recognized with a special on-court ceremony along with the other partners and Girls Taking Action.

