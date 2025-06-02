WorldPride Chooses Transcend as Official Privacy Technology Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcend, the privacy infrastructure company that helps the world’s greatest brands unlock growth, is proud to announce our selection by the Capital Pride Alliance as the privacy technology vendor of choice as part of the WorldPride DC 2025 celebrations. As the ‘Official Privacy Technology Partner,’ Transcend is honored to support the work of the Capital Pride Alliance in advancing inclusivity, equity, and privacy during this historic global event taking place in Washington, D.C., from May 17–June 8, 2025.

“Transcend is deeply proud to be selected by the Capital Pride Alliance as their privacy infrastructure provider, and to announce our designation as ‘Official Privacy Technology Partner’ of WorldPride DC 2025,” said Ron De Jesus, Field Chief Privacy Officer at Transcend. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the LGBTIQ+ community while upholding the highest standards of privacy and data protection. Our infrastructure will help ensure that everyone can engage in these historic events with confidence and security.”

In the LGBTIQ+ community, privacy is not just a regulatory necessity, but a key enabler of efforts for equality, visibility, and justice. By ensuring that personal data is handled with the utmost respect and care, and with full user agency, Transcend helps provide a digital environment where individuals can fully participate in their communities while retaining control of their personal information.

“Against the backdrop of this historic event, we’re thrilled to share our selection of Transcend as the Capital Pride Alliance's privacy technology vendor of choice, and the Official Privacy Technology Partner of WorldPride DC 2025,” said Ryan Bos, Executive Director of the Capital Pride Alliance. “Their commitment to privacy and inclusion has already made a meaningful impact across both the LGBTIQ+ community and the privacy industry. We look forward to implementing Transcend and working together to ensure a safe, empowering, and transformative experience for all.”

Transcend is an established advocate for LGBTIQ+ rights, beginning with its sponsorship of the "LGBTQ+ Allies Afterparty" in 2023, a fundraising event coinciding with the International Association of Privacy Professionals’ Global Privacy Summit. Since then, Transcend has been a marquee sponsor for several subsequent events, helping raise over $1M for SMYAL, LGBT Tech, and other queer nonprofits. Earlier this year, Transcend’s Field Chief Privacy Officer Ron De Jesus and the LGBTQ+ Allies Afterparties team received the IAPP Leadership Award in recognition of their efforts on this front.

For additional information about WorldPride DC 2025, visit the WorldPride DC website (www.worldpridedc.org).

About Transcend

Transcend is the privacy infrastructure that unleashes growth for the world’s leading brands. By automating data and consumer preference governance at the systems layer, Transcend helps companies unlock AI, personalized experiences, and growth with speed and confidence. Transcend replaces the patchwork of manual tools with a unified, efficient, and secure governance platform. From consent and preference management, privacy requests, AI governance, assessments, and risk mitigation, Transcend operationalizes modern privacy across every system and user touchpoint. Recognized for rapid growth and innovation, in 2024 Transcend was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and LegalTech’s Data Solution of the Year. Founded in 2017 by Ben Brook (CEO) and Mike Farrell (CTO), Transcend is based in California’s Bay Area. For more information, visit www.transcend.io.

About the Capital Pride Alliance

The Capital Pride Alliance (CPA), located in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the needs of the LGBTQ+ community all year long, through educational programs, major events, fundraising, outreach, and advocacy, providing platforms for visibility, and supporting the work of our many community organizations and local businesses.

About WorldPride DC 2025

WorldPride DC 2025, hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, will take place in the heart of the nation’s capital from May 17 to June 8, 2025. The global celebration will feature two weeks of parades, festivals, marches, exhibits, and cultural programming. For more information, visit www.worldpridedc.org.