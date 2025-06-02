-

RGA Announces 150 Billion JPY Coinsurance Transaction with The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced that it reached an agreement with The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Dai-ichi) for an RGA subsidiary to reinsure 150 billion JPY of statutory reserves through coinsurance.

This agreement reinforces RGA’s commitment to providing leading reinsurance solutions in the Asian insurance market, empowering insurers with creative and tailored offerings that optimize capital and enhance risk management capabilities.

“Building on our successful collaboration with Dai-ichi since 2020, we are thrilled to announce this latest transaction in our continued partnership,” said Gaston Nossiter, Senior Vice President, Japan; Asia Pacific Financial Solutions, RGA. “This agreement reinforces RGA’s commitment to providing leading reinsurance solutions in the Asian insurance market, empowering insurers with creative and tailored offerings that optimize capital and enhance risk management capabilities.”

RGA, a worldwide leader in reinsurance, pioneered asset-intensive solutions as financial optimization tools. Since executing its first such transaction in Asia in 1996, RGA has successfully implemented numerous coinsurance deals across the Asia Pacific region, delivering lasting value to clients and consumers across diverse markets.

The effective date of the transaction is March 31, 2025.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is today one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. As a global capabilities and solutions leader, RGA empowers partners through bold innovation, relentless execution, and dedicated client focus — all directed toward creating sustainable long-term value. RGA has approximately $3.9 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $118.7 billion as of December 31, 2024. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, please visit rgare.com or follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Investors can learn more at investor.rgare.com.

