Invitation Homes Announces Acquisitions Update and Launch of Developer Lending Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today provided an acquisitions update and announced that it has entered into its first agreement to launch a developer lending program.

During the second quarter to date, the Company partnered with several homebuilders to acquire over 300 newly built single-family homes, representing an investment of more than $100 million. These homes, located in key growth markets including Dallas, Denver, and Nashville, reflect the Company’s ongoing commitment to expanding housing supply in high-demand areas.

In addition, the Company announced the launch of its developer lending program with a $32.7 million loan to a homebuilder for purposes of developing a 156-home community in Houston. The loan is secured by the development and its terms include an opportunity for the Company to acquire the community upon stabilization.

“This loan marks an exciting milestone in our strategy to support the creation of new housing,” stated Scott Eisen, the Company’s Chief Investment Officer. “By partnering with homebuilders to selectively finance the development of new communities that are future strategic acquisition candidates for Invitation Homes, we can help create much-needed new housing supply while achieving attractive returns. We anticipate this to be the first of several such arrangements as we continue working with developers across the country to grow a sustainable and accessible housing future.”

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. Our purpose, Unlock the power of home™, reflects our commitment to providing living solutions and Genuine CARE™ to the growing share of people who count on the flexibility and savings of leasing a home.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may impact our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business, associates, and residents, including, among others, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry and our business model, macroeconomic factors beyond our control, competition in identifying and acquiring properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners’ association (“HOA”) fees and insurance costs, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by our residents, our dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to the evaluation of properties, performance of our information technology systems, development and use of artificial intelligence, risks related to our indebtedness, risks related to the potential negative impact of fluctuating global and United States economic conditions (including inflation), uncertainty in financial markets (including as a result of events affecting financial institutions), geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, climate change, and public health crises. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Part I. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release, in the Annual Report, and in our other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.