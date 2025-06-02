Coolibar Launches the Coolibar Mott50 Edition Capsule Collection

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coolibar, the world leader in UPF 50+ sun-protective clothing, is redefining what it means to combine style and sun safety with the launch of its premium line, Coolibar Mott50 Edition. This capsule collection introduces a new era of elevated elegance and cutting-edge UV protection, designed to empower individuals to enjoy the sun without compromising their personal style.

This exciting debut is marked by an inspiring campaign led by the iconic Niki Taylor and her daughter, Ciel Taylor Lamar, showcasing the generational importance of sun safety. Additionally, actress, TV host, and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres lends her voice to this campaign, drawing from her own personal battle with melanoma to raise awareness about the critical need for skin cancer prevention.

A Marriage of Elevated Style and Sun Protection

The Coolibar Mott50 Edition Capsule Collection is curated for the modern, style-conscious individual who wants to feel both protected and sophisticated under the sun. Each piece in the collection blends premium craftsmanship with timeless elegance, creating a versatile wardrobe for every sunlit occasion—from tropical getaways to upscale outdoor gatherings. Backed by advanced UPF 50+ technology, this line serves as a testament to Coolibar's mission to merge functionality with fashion.

“In creating the Coolibar Mott50 Edition, we wanted to combine innovative sun protection with designs that empower confidence,“ said Luis Toro Senior Director of Marketing. “This collection seamlessly blends luxury and technology to redefine what sun-safe fashion can be.”

Key Features of the Collection

Minimalistic Elegance: Sophisticated pieces refined with simple, timeless designs.

Premium Quality: Constructed from luxurious materials with meticulous attention to detail.

Seamless Versatility: Perfect for transitioning between everyday outings, vacations, and formal events.

Advanced Sun Protection: Every garment is infused with UPF 50+ technology to ensure robust protection against harmful UV rays.

Highlighting Iconic Advocacy

Through this campaign, the partnership with Niki Taylor and Ciel Taylor Lamar brings to life the importance of cultivating sun-safe habits across generations. Meanwhile, Dayanara Torres contributes her powerful advocacy for skin cancer awareness, reshaping the conversation around beauty, wellness, and self-care.

“Sun protection is multifaceted. It’s not just about preventing health risks but also about making women feel radiant and confident no matter the setting,” said Torres. “This collaboration with Coolibar and Mott50 allows me to champion both beauty and wellness in a way that feels personal.”

About Coolibar and Mott50

With a shared passion for protective fashion, Coolibar and Mott50 have joined forces to redefine luxurious sun-safe apparel. For over 20 years, Coolibar has been a trusted leader in the dermatology-approved sun-protective clothing industry. Mott50 complements this legacy with its expertise in creating stunning, resort-ready attire that combines form and function.

Together, these brands have created a collection that celebrates both the power of design and the importance of wellness, cementing their position at the forefront of the fashion-meets-wellness niche.

Availability

The Coolibar Mott50 Edition Capsule Collection is available now to shop and explore at www.coolibar.com/pages/mott50-home and at select retailers. This line is more than just clothing; it’s a commitment to living boldly, safely, and stylishly under the sun.