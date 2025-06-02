Maxar Space Systems Selected to Build High-Power EchoStar XXVI Satellite

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Space Systems, a trusted partner in satellite design and manufacturing, today announced it has been awarded a contract by EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) to manufacture EchoStar XXVI, a high-power geostationary communications satellite based on the Maxar 1300™ platform.

EchoStar XXVI will deliver robust coverage to DISH TV customers across all 50 U.S. states, including Puerto Rico, and is engineered for dual orbital slot performance, giving EchoStar enhanced operational flexibility to meet evolving customer and network demands.

“EchoStar’s selection of the Maxar 1300™ platform underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance satellites that meet our customers’ most demanding requirements,” said Chris Johnson, CEO, Maxar Space Systems. “We’re proud to continue supporting EchoStar’s mission with another spacecraft that offers the proven reliability that Maxar Space Systems is known for in the industry.”

The satellite will support EchoStar’s mission of providing coverage and continue to ensure high-capacity direct-to-home services across its customer base. EchoStar XXVI is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

“EchoStar is committed to delivering an unmatched experience with DISH TV,” said Gunter Kamper, SVP of DISH Technologies, EchoStar Corporation. “Our ongoing investments across the board—especially with EchoStar XXVI—will ensure long-term access to our award-winning, satellite entertainment platform. Maxar Space Systems has been, and remains, a trusted partner in this mission.”

EchoStar XXVI marks the latest chapter in a decades-long collaboration between EchoStar and Maxar Space Systems. It joins a long line of EchoStar satellites built by Maxar Space Systems, reinforcing the strength of the partnership and the reliability of the Maxar 1300™ platform. With more than 95 Maxar Space-built geostationary satellites currently on orbit, this mission adds to Maxar Space Systems’ proud legacy of delivering advanced space systems that power global connectivity and innovation.

About Maxar Space Systems

Maxar Space Systems is a leading satellite manufacturer and provider of advanced solutions for space exploration. We deliver innovative solutions to commercial and government customers helping them unlock the promise of space to solve problems on Earth and beyond. We address a broad spectrum of needs for our customers, including mission systems engineering, product design, spacecraft manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing. Maxar Space Systems is a trusted partner in commercial and government missions, combining more than 65 years of deep mission understanding and industry leading performance. For more information, visit www.maxar.com

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON™, and JUPITER™ brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

