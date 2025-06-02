ZEN.COM Partners With Episode Six to Accelerate Card Issuance Expansion Across Europe and Asia

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Episode Six, a leading global provider of enterprise-grade card issuing and ledger infrastructure, has been selected as the strategic technology partner by ZEN.COM, the European fintech redefining how people and businesses manage money globally, to power the launch of new debit card programs across Europe and Asia as part of ZEN.COM’s international expansion.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies: ZEN.COM is entering the Asian market, while simultaneously launching new ZEN card programs in Europe. Episode Six will provide the infrastructure to support both efforts, enabling ZEN.COM to deliver modern, flexible card experiences at speed.

ZEN.COM chose Episode Six for its strong, established presence in Asia to support its launch into the region, and for its proven ability to deliver rapid go-to-market timelines globally—capabilities unmatched by legacy providers. The collaboration adopts a cooperative authorization model, allowing ZEN.COM to retain control of its ledger while using Episode Six’s powerful card issuing and transaction processing capabilities.

“ZEN.COM is entering a pivotal growth phase, and we’re proud to support their journey,” said John Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder of Episode Six. “This partnership underscores what we hear from our clients everywhere—they’re looking for speed, configurability, and control. Our infrastructure delivers all three.”

“As we expand our footprint across Europe and launch in Asia, we need partners who can move with the same agility and ambition that defines ZEN.COM,” said Michal Boguslawski, CEO, Europe of ZEN.COM. “Episode Six stood out for its proven ability to deliver fast, flexible, and scalable infrastructure. This collaboration gives us the freedom to build differentiated card experiences on our terms.”

Beyond its strategic importance for ZEN.COM, the partnership reflects a broader shift in the market. Even established fintechs are moving away from legacy providers in favor of platforms that offer greater agility, faster deployment, and global scalability. Episode Six’s modular architecture is proving especially valuable to companies seeking modern infrastructure without overhauling their core systems.

ZEN.COM provides innovative services like multi-currency IBAN accounts, fast money transfers, multiple methods of account top-ups (including cash), instant cashback, and ZEN payment cards – making flexibility and user-centric financial tools a core part of its value proposition.

With this expansion, ZEN.COM joins a growing list of fintechs and financial institutions choosing Episode Six to break away from the constraints of legacy issuing technology and deliver differentiated customer experiences at pace. See why fintechs are switching to Episode Six at www.EpisodeSix.com.

About Episode Six

Episode Six is a global provider of enterprise-grade card issuing and ledger infrastructure for financial technology companies, banks, and brands. Episode Six delivers the innovative capabilities needed to compete with disruptors and lead the market. Flexibility, adaptability, and resilience are built into the core of Episode Six's platform, ensuring clients maintain a market-leading position. Episode Six operates in over 45 countries, powering 70+ enterprise customers globally, with an expanding team located in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and India. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co Ltd, Anthos Capital, Avenir and Japan Airlines. For more information, visit LinkedIn.

About Zen

ZEN.COM is a fast-growing European fintech company offering enterprise-grade e-money services for individuals and businesses. Licensed in the EEA, the UK, and Singapore, ZEN.COM provides multi-currency accounts, money transfers, and ZEN Mastercard® payment cards with value-added benefits like instant cashback, extended warranties, and purchase protection. Its e-commerce payment gateway supports over 20 local methods, enabling instant settlements and reduced transaction costs. Operating in 31 markets with strategic partners including Mastercard, and Visa. ZEN.COM is building a seamless global payment ecosystem that drives customer savings and business growth. For more information, visit zen.com or follow ZEN.COM on LinkedIn.