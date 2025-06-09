EdgeCo Holdings Announces Agreement with ERISApedia to Join its AmericanTCS Business Unit

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeCo Holdings LP (“EdgeCo”), a leading provider of best-in-class solutions for financial intermediaries and their clients, announced today that it has acquired ERISApedia. ERISApedia will become part of its AmericanTCS Holdings, LLC (AmericanTCS) business unit. The acquisition includes acquiring all of ERISApedia’s product offerings.

ERISApedia’s operations will be integrated into the product solutions offered by AmericanTCS’s PensionPro. ERISApedia provides compliance and prospecting services to plan sponsors, third-party administrators and retirement advisors.

“We are excited to welcome ERISApedia into the AmericanTCS PensionPro family,” said Darren Connor, PensionPro’s Chief Operating Officer. “This acquisition represents a special opportunity to combine our strengths, expand our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Tim McCutcheon, ERISApedia’s owner, explained the reason for entering into this agreement with AmericanTCS, “The AmericanTCS group of businesses understands what’s required to support the needs of retirement plans and their providers. We’re thrilled to join forces with a company that shares our vision and values.”

The transaction reflects EdgeCo’s continued commitment to providing retirement solutions to the small and mid-sized retirement plan market and the advisors, TPAs and intermediaries that serve them. It also marks EdgeCo’s 10th transaction in the retirement space, with additional acquisitions planned as part of the firm’s future growth strategy.

About EdgeCo Holdings

Through its AmericanTCS and NewEdge Capital Group divisions, EdgeCo Holdings is a premier provider of best-in-class, technology-enabled solutions for financial intermediaries and their clients. For over four decades, EdgeCo companies have provided a suite of technology and support services, including full-service retirement plan administration, brokerage, advisory and trust and custody solutions to a diverse national client base of financial intermediaries. This client base includes registered representatives, investment advisors and other financial intermediaries, including retirement plan recordkeepers, TPAs, bank trust departments, broker dealers and insurance companies. EdgeCo Holdings currently services over $650 billion in client assets under custody or administration and more than 10,000 financial advisors and 420 financial institutions.