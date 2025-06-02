Tourmaline Partners Expands Global Footprint with Dubai International Financial Centre Office

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tourmaline Partners, a leading global provider of outsourced trading solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Dubai International Financial Centre, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s international growth strategy.

To lead this expansion, Kish Desai has relocated from the firm’s London office to Dubai and will spearhead Tourmaline’s efforts in the Middle East region, taking on the role of Senior Executive Officer of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch. With 20+ years of experience in global trading and client relationship management, Kish is well-positioned to deepen the firm’s presence in a fast-growing market, strategically located between Europe and APAC.

“Opening a Dubai office is a natural next step as we continue to meet growing demand for our services across the globe,” said Aaron Hantman, CEO of Tourmaline Partners. “The region presents a tremendous opportunity, and we are confident that under Kish’s leadership, our clients will benefit from enhanced access, local expertise, and the same high-quality execution and service that defines Tourmaline globally.”

"Dubai has established itself as a key financial centre,” added Kish Desai. “It is exciting to see the explosion of new fund managers in the region, and we are excited to contribute to that momentum and become a critical part of the ecosystem. We look forward to working closely with DIFC and other local and global stakeholders who support the growth of both asset owners and investment managers who operate and invest in the region."

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority: “We are pleased to welcome Tourmaline to DIFC’s thriving ecosystem. Their decision to establish a presence here reinforces DIFC’s position as the preferred choice for international brokerage firms looking to access Dubai’s dynamic and fast-growing financial markets. We look forward to supporting their growth journey in the region.”

The new Dubai office, located in DIFC, will serve as a hub for regional clients and partners, providing bespoke trading solutions that align with local market dynamics.

Tourmaline’s expansion into Dubai underscores its commitment to providing independent, unconflicted outsourced and supplemental trading solutions on a global scale—supporting buy-side firms and asset owners of all sizes in achieving greater efficiency, transparency, and performance.

About Tourmaline Partners

Tourmaline Partners is a trading solutions firm providing outsourced, supplemental, and customized trading services to asset managers of all sizes. Tourmaline delivers a 24 x 6 buy-side execution offering in global equities, derivatives, and ETFs on behalf of hedge funds, mutual funds, RIAs, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and asset owners. Clients include emerging managers at launch to those with AUM over $1T.

Tourmaline’s team comprises over 35 traders averaging 15+ years of experience, based in Stamford, CT, London, and Sydney. Tourmaline is privately held and positioned to not compete with the sell-side in their core businesses of research, banking, and prime brokerage. Tourmaline uniquely funds research through an in-house, proprietary commission management infrastructure including CSAs, CCAs, aggregation as well as attributed trading to meet sell-side research commitments.

Founded in 2011, Tourmaline services 350+ institutional clients, trades in 50 global markets, is covered by over 400 sell-side brokers and employs over 45+ algo suites – which allow us to access liquidity at all major exchanges, dark pools, and other off-exchange trading venues globally – on behalf of our clients. Tourmaline’s technology infrastructure is comprised of proprietary tools for order entry, CRM data/analytics, commission management administration and reporting, and industry leading third-party solutions for order handling (OMS/EMS) and TCA.

Tourmaline Partners LLC is registered with the SEC and FINRA. Tourmaline Europe LLP Is a wholly owned subsidiary authorized and regulated by the FCA.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.