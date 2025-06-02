MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies and operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), and Evosep Biosystems, a global leader in proteomics solutions, enter a reseller agreement to co-sell SCIEX mass spectrometry systems with the newly announced Evosep Eno, for standardized high-throughput proteomics.

SCIEX and Evosep expand access to standardized proteomics for Pharma and Biotech with new reseller agreement. Share

The reseller agreement empowers researchers to implement standardized proteomics workflows, delivering a robust LC-MS solution designed to meet the evolving demands of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. With Evosep Eno, researchers gain exceptional throughput, sensitivity, and reproducibility. When combined with SCIEX mass spectrometers—engineered for speed and sensitivity in both quantitative and qualitative analyses—this collaboration ensures access to cutting-edge technology tailored to today’s analytical challenges.

The latest research from SCIEX and Evosep, shows that the Evosep Eno provides an >5-fold increase of peptide precursor identifications and an >3-fold increase of protein group identifications, at 500 SPD, when coupled to the new ZenoTOF 8600 system. This enables a greater depth of proteome coverage for large-scale cohort, high-throughput analysis.

“For the application of proteomics in translational medicine, this extended collaboration between SCIEX and Evosep will further adoption of standardized solutions and make the technology more accessible—even to those new to proteomics,” said Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep. “Together, we have an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful impact through LC-MS–based proteomics by combining our strengths to deliver solutions that ultimately enhance patient care and improve quality of life.”

“Our collaboration with Evosep over the years has allowed us to continue to advance and standardize high throughput proteomics workflows. It is exciting to see the exceptional performance for the quantitative identification of peptides and proteins in complex samples. We are committed to providing the best solution for our customers,” said Jose Castro-Perez Ph.D., Vice president of product management at SCIEX.

This agreement allows users to access SCIEX mass spectrometry systems and the Evosep Eno via a single product catalogue issued by SCIEX. This option is available to customers located in the USA, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Luxembourg. Both vendors commit to deliver coordinated service and leading analytical performance. SCIEX will support the full customer relationship and Evosep will provide direct UHPLC service and support.

To further understand the impact for high throughput proteomics, visit our technical note.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years. ​

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust. ​

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.​

For more information, visit sciex.com.

SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher. ​

Danaher’s science and technology leadership puts SCIEX solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers. Together with Danaher’s other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

