Intelsat Inflight Connectivity Coming to Royal Brunei Airlines

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, was selected by Royal Brunei Airlines (RB), the country’s flag carrier, to provide multi-orbit inflight connectivity service to the airline’s Airbus A320neo fleet, solidifying Intelsat’s position as one of the top providers of broadband service among Asian-Pacific airlines.

“Royal Brunei’s passengers will soon benefit from reliable, multi-orbit connectivity that will provide the same fast and dependable internet access they enjoy at home no matter where or when they fly,” said Mike DeMarco, Intelsat Chief Commercial Officer. “The Intelsat team is proud to have been selected by RB to deliver a product that will keep the airline on the cutting edge.”

RB provides scheduled services across Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Intelsat in the fourth quarter of 2025 will start installing the new multi-orbit system on the A320s, including the new electronically steered array (ESA) antenna, which is less than seven centimeters tall and delivers unmatched reliability connecting to both Intelsat’s geostationary (GEO) satellites and low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Captain Sabirin Haji Abdul Hamid, RB Chief Executive Officer said, “We’re excited to bring this next generation of connectivity to our Airbus A320neo fleet, ensuring our guests stay seamlessly connected wherever their journeys take them. This technology not only sets a new standard for in-flight internet, but also reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering an exceptional experience for travelers across the region. We believe that staying connected in the air is a necessity, and we’re proud to partner with Intelsat in delivering this next-level experience to our travelers across the Asia-Pacific region.”

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges, Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

About Royal Brunei Airlines

Established in 1974, Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) is the national carrier of Brunei Darussalam. RB operates a fleet of five Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and seven Airbus A320NEOs. From 2018 to 2020 TripAdvisor recognised RB in the Travellers' Choice Regional Airlines (Asia) for three consecutive years. In 2019, RB received a Five-Star rating from APEX and won Four Stars at the SKYTRAX Awards. RB's commitment to safety and service was reaffirmed in 2021 with a seven-star COVID-19 safety rating from AirlineRatings.com. In 2021, RB also won Asia's and the World's Leading Cabin Crew titles from the World Travel Awards (WTA), honours it held through 2022. In 2024, Crescent Rating named RB the Muslim-Friendly Airline of the Year and was named the World's Leading Cabin Crew by WTA for the fifth consecutive year. RB was awarded 2025 APEX Best in Cabin Service & Food and Beverage Award in East Asia and recognised as a 2025 APEX Four-Star Major Airline. As it celebrates 50 years of connecting Brunei to the world, RB continues to deliver exceptional service, grounded in the principles of care, community, and ikhlas – sincerely from the heart. For more information, visit: www.flyrb.com

Follow Us on Social Media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube