Sallie Mae Now Accepting Applications for Its Completing the Dream Scholarship Program

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sallie Mae is again partnering with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to offer scholarships to students who encounter unexpected costs that can be obstacles to college completion. The company, through The Sallie Mae Fund, will award 170 Completing the Dream Scholarships worth up to $425,000 to help students complete their higher education. Applications will remain open until all funds are awarded or until December 1, 2025.

The Completing the Dream Scholarship Program offers up to $2,500 to eligible students on track to complete their program during the academic year 2025-2026 at a two- or four-year college, career training, or other post-secondary education program. Since 2021, the program has awarded nearly 1,000 scholarships totaling $2.5 million, helping students navigate unplanned expenses and complete their higher education.

“The Completing the Dream Scholarship was a crucial resource that helped me overcome the final financial hurdles on my journey,” said Savanah Johnson, one of last year’s Completing the Dream Scholarship recipients and a recent Bennett College graduate. “With my degree in hand, I am excited to use what I have learned to give back and make a positive impact in the lives of others.”

Research confirms nearly half (48%) of students who did not complete their program of study indicated financial challenges played a role in their decision to leave school. Often, it’s a small debt or expense that can stand in the way of a student graduating.

“For many students, the final stretch of college can be the hardest — not because of academics, but because of finances,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and chief executive officer, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “The Completing the Dream Scholarship provides that last boost of support to help students reach the milestone of graduation. We’re honored to continue this work with The Sallie Mae Fund and invest in the success of the next generation.”

“The great promise of higher education comes from earning a degree, yet nearly four in 10 students don’t complete college within six years. That’s not just a statistic — it’s a wake-up call,” said Nic Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “Programs like our Completing the Dream Scholarship help remove barriers so students stay enrolled, stay focused, and get to graduation.”

In addition to the Completing the Dream Scholarship, Sallie Mae also offers scholarships to help students access and continue higher education. The company also connects students to scholarships through its free resource Scholly Scholarships.

Learn more and apply today at SallieMae.com/C_T_D.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends 12/1/2025 or when all scholarship funds are awarded, whichever occurs first. For official Completing the Dream Scholarship Rules for the academic year 2025-2026, visit: Completing the Dream Rules

