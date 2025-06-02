Keller Williams Taps Canva in Bold Move to Empower Agents with World-Class Design Tools

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, announces a flagship enterprise relationship with Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, providing all KW-affiliated agents with enhanced access to Canva’s industry-leading design platform to elevate marketing at scale.

“Together with Canva, we’re reimagining real estate marketing,” said Chris Czarnecki, CEO and President of KW. “It is another milestone in our commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with best-in-class tools to build their brand and grow their business.”

“By bringing the power of Canva directly to our affiliated agents, at no additional cost, we’re unlocking the ability to create standout marketing faster and easier,” said Czarnecki.

The relationship with Canva will allow KW-affiliated agents to easily create stunning branded marketing materials using Canva's robust visual suite.

In May, Czarnecki first previewed the news to core franchise leaders across KW at Mega Leadership Camp, KW’s franchise-wide leadership conference in Dallas, Texas.

Key Features of the Flagship Enterprise Relationship:

Design Templates: Access to an extensive library of hundreds of bespoke templates designed by KW and Canva for everything from social media posts and marketing flyers to listing and buying presentations and yard signs, all behind one convenient login.

AI-Powered Design: Canva's AI features are used to generate and edit text, images, videos, and fully editable designs, further simplifying the creative process.

Dynamic Marketing: Designs populate in Canva with KW-affiliated agent and MLS data to create hyper-targeted, client-specific content, streamlining customization and boosting marketing effectiveness.

An Innovation Commitment: KW and Canva will continue to collaborate on world-class design templates and features tailored to the evolving needs of real estate professionals, ensuring KW-affiliated agents have the most effective tools to market their business.

Customer Engagement Benefits: Create impactful marketing materials that will resonate with real estate clients and drive conversions, all powered by the combined strengths of KW and Canva.

Brand Consistency Tools: Agents can keep their assets consistent and on-brand with KW's brand kit, which is easily accessible within Canva and includes brand colors, logos, and fonts.

Agents can keep their assets consistent and on-brand with KW's brand kit, which is easily accessible within Canva and includes brand colors, logos, and fonts. Future Integration with Command: KW is exploring opportunities to integrate Canva into Command, its smart CRM-plus platform, to streamline marketing workflows even further.

“High-quality marketing is more important than ever in real estate. We're combining the brand power of Keller Williams with Canva’s creative horsepower to give agents access to smart, scalable marketing,” said Rob Giglio, Chief Customer Officer at Canva.

“Whether AI-powered content, dynamic data integration, or just knowing your next listing flyer is 100% on-brand, we’re taking the guesswork out of great design,” said Giglio. “This is all about bridging the gap between creativity and productivity so agents can better serve their clients and grow their business.”

The rollout of the offering is expected to happen in Q3’25.

“By combining the power of Canva’s industry-leading design platform with KW’s agent-informed branding templates, we’re delivering cutting-edge marketing tools—built by agents, for agents,” said Chris Cox, the Chief Technology and Digital Officer of KW.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, LLC is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count. It has more than 1,000 market center offices and 164,000 affiliated agents. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards affiliated agents. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world’s leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide.

Whether you’re a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.