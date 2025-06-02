Toshiba Awarded National Cooperative Contract

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & STAPLES, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions today announces its recent award of a four-year contract with Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-funded governmental organization that facilitates a cooperative purchasing program to harness the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies across North America.

Simplifying the Purchase Process

Toshiba secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements and delivering exceptional value and service. This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase from Toshiba through a compliant, ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process for Toshiba's award-winning line of products. The national contract specifically provides Sourcewell members volume pricing on Toshiba's latest e­-STUDIO™ multifunction printers, managed print services, label and receipt printers, digital signage and Elevate Sky® solutions.

"This awarded contract gives agencies more access to Toshiba's high-quality solutions through a streamlined, compliant process," says Sourcewell Senior Supplier Development Executive Jim Benson. "By connecting agencies with trusted suppliers, we're helping public employees find solutions that support the important work they do."

"It's been gratifying to help Sourcewell members improve their document workflow, label management, office printing and digital communications throughout the last four years and we're looking to continue our positive impact on the membership's businesses," states Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Steven Sauer.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell empowers public employees through dynamic solutions and services that drive efficiency and impact. As a government organization serving thousands of public agencies across the United States and Canada, Sourcewell understands the day-to-day challenges public employees face. From cooperative contracts and related solutions, to education and community resources, Sourcewell is committed to providing high-quality service while supporting community success. For more information visit https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov. Follow Sourcewell on LinkedIn.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions is a leading innovator of solutions empowering people to perform efficiently and effectively in their work environment. Serving professionals across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America, Toshiba delivers secure and sustainable systems, services, and subscriptions to better print, manage, and display information. Toshiba continuously focuses on its clients and communities, is committed to sustainability, and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow Toshiba on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and YouTube.