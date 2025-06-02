Run, Fundraise, Inspire: Be Part of the 2025 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Registration opens June 4 for the 2025 St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+, the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Set for Saturday, Dec. 6, marathon weekend brings together tens of thousands of runners, volunteers and supporters from all 50 states and representing more than 75 countries. Organizers aim to raise $16 million through this year’s event to help St. Jude continue advancing research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Witnessing the power of people from around the world coming together for St. Jude is awe-inspiring every single year,” said Ike Anand, interim CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “When participants run, fundraise, take time to volunteer or join our cheer program, they’re choosing to help give children a chance to live their best lives and celebrate every moment. Every mile, every donation, and every act of support helps ensure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. That’s the impact we make together.”

Here’s how to get involved:

Funds raised from events like this marathon enable St. Jude to support more families in the United States while accelerating programs to help the 400,000 children worldwide who develop cancer each year. These efforts include the recent delivery of free cancer medicines to children in five countries as part of a global collaboration, and new research findings by St. Jude on how to protect the bone health of childhood cancer survivors.

Participate, fundraise, volunteer, or cheer—visit stjude.org/marathon to support St. Jude today.

