WorkJam Brings Next-Gen AI to the Frontline Workforce with Google Cloud

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to deliver enterprise-ready AI solutions built specifically for frontline teams. WorkJam already offers AI Agent, powered by Google’s Gemini models and cloud infrastructure, which is revolutionising how frontline organizations operate—bringing intelligent automation, productivity, and engagement to a new level and this feature will be the first of an innovative road map that will be AI-driven.

Built on Google Cloud’s Industry-Leading AI Infrastructure

WorkJam’s AI roadmap is engineered on Google Cloud, providing unmatched scalability, performance, and global reliability. With built-in enterprise-grade security and compliance, it is ready to meet the demands of complex industries such as retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing.

Powered by Google’s Gemini Models: Multimodal Intelligence for Real-World Impact

Leveraging Google’s Gemini models, WorkJam delivers intelligent and conversational AI that understands text, voice, and visual inputs—creating more natural, intuitive user experiences for frontline employees. From task automation and knowledge retrieval to in-the-moment support, WorkJam’s AI Agent supercharges productivity and reduces friction in everyday operations.

An AI Vision for the Future of Frontline Work

WorkJam’s vision is to continue to transform the frontline experience by integrating Google’s Gemini models to deliver real-time intelligence, automation, and intuitive support directly into daily workflows. By combining voice, text, and visual understanding, WorkJam empowers frontline employees with instant access to knowledge, adaptive training, and seamless task execution—regardless of language or role. This reduces friction, streamlines operations, and unburdens managers to focus on high-value work. AI will enable intelligent labour utilization, and ensure the right people are deployed at the right time, maximizing productivity, engagement, and customer impact for every customer.

A Collaboration Driving Innovation

This collaboration enables WorkJam to co-innovate alongside Google Cloud, gaining early access to AI advancements and accelerating delivery of cutting-edge capabilities to global customers.

"By integrating the powerful reasoning capabilities of Google’s Gemini models into the WorkJam platform, we’re redefining labour utilization for frontline teams across the APAC region. This isn’t just about smarter scheduling—it’s about giving managers and employees real-time support to make better decisions, balance workloads, and drive productivity. With Gemini models, WorkJam ensures the right people are in the right place at the right time, improving operational efficiency while creating a more engaging and productive work environment."

— Steven Kramer, CEO, WorkJam

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in 50 languages with in–line translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.