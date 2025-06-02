T-Mobile Tuesdays Turns Nine: Un-Carrier Celebrates Customers With Epic Thankings

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spoiler alert: T-Mobile customers are about to get spoiled. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced details around how it’s celebrating nine years of giving customers more with T-Mobile Tuesdays. Starting tomorrow, the Un-carrier is kicking off a “Thankiversary” celebration packed with more perks, more prizes and more reasons to love being with T-Mobile. Launched in 2016, T-Mobile Tuesdays was built to show customers appreciation every week — no strings, no gimmicks, just thanks. Fast-forward to 1.2 billion giveaways later… and T-Mobile is still finding ways to continually give customers more.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, June 3, T-Mobile customers — Metro by T-Mobile and small business customers included — can score:

Free food: Enjoy a free large 7-Eleven Slurpee ® drink; a free Whopper ® Jr. with a $1 Burger King ® purchase; buy one, get one 10-piece wings at Wingstop; BOGO baked good at Cinnabon.

Enjoy a free large 7-Eleven Slurpee drink; a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 Burger King purchase; buy one, get one 10-piece wings at Wingstop; BOGO baked good at Cinnabon. Fuel perks: Get $0.25 off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) of Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards ® program.

Get $0.25 off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) of Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards program. $5 movie tickets: Hit the theater with $5 movie tickets to see the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Then on June 24, buckle up for another $5 movie ticket to the highly anticipated F1 The Movie, all through Atom Tickets.

Since 2016, customers have saved more than 500 million dining deals, 56 million movie tickets, and 4.5 million Slurpee drinks — and the perks keep coming. On top of the epic thankings above, T-Mobile is also giving customers the chance to enter to win one of nine unbelievable prizes also starting (you guessed it!) Tuesday, June 3, including:

$90,000 in cash: No strings, just stacks. Cha-ching!

No strings, just stacks. Cha-ching! Dream vacation: Book a once-in-a-lifetime getaway for four just about anywhere with up to $100,000 to cover flights and hotels, along with extra cash to live it up.

Book a once-in-a-lifetime getaway for four just about anywhere with up to $100,000 to cover flights and hotels, along with extra cash to live it up. All-new Honda Vehicle: Hit the road in style with a brand new, adventure-ready all-electric 2025 Honda Prologue SUV.

Hit the road in style with a brand new, adventure-ready all-electric 2025 Honda Prologue SUV. Google Pixel 9a: Magic made simple. Get four new Google Pixel 9a devices with Gemini built in — plus, a check to cover a full year of T-Mobile service for all four devices.

Magic made simple. Get four new Google Pixel 9a devices with Gemini built in — plus, a check to cover a full year of T-Mobile service for all four devices. Amazon.com spending spree: $1,000 to blow on Amazon.com.

$1,000 to blow on Amazon.com. Year of Shell gas on Us: Whether it’s road trips, errands or whatever else, count on the Un-carrier to keep the tank filled.

Whether it’s road trips, errands or whatever else, count on the Un-carrier to keep the tank filled. Year of Whopper ® Sandwiches: Craving flame-grilled goodness? Win a whole year of Whopper ® Sandwiches at Burger King ® .

Craving flame-grilled goodness? Win a whole year of Whopper Sandwiches at Burger King . Year of Wingstop: Wings every week? Yes, please. Score free Wingstop every week for a year.

Wings every week? Yes, please. Score free Wingstop every week for a year. Year of concerts on Us: From headliners to hidden gems, enjoy a year of live shows on T-Mobile's tab.

And, there are more ways to score all month long. Starting June 10, customers can enter for a chance to win VIP tickets to Austin City Limits Music Festival — flights and hotel on Us. And beginning June 24, enter for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the 2025 FORMULA 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Head to T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life and Metro app for more details.

More Benefits from Day One

At T-Mobile, being a customer means more — it’s like being a member of an exclusive club where the only requirement is choosing the Un-carrier. It's industry-leading value and a world-class experience — all on top of wireless service on America’s leading 5G network. That’s Magenta Status — and it all starts from day one. Along with all the goodness T-Mobile customers can expect every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays, they get even more one-of-a-kind benefits and treatment. It’s access to the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us and Netflix on Us, in addition to MLS Season Pass on Us and free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV when available. Customers also get access to T-Satellite connectivity, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international data in 215+ countries and destinations, exclusive hotel and rental car perks and more.

T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan is the most value-packed plan in wireless. On top of getting all the benefits included with Magenta Status, it comes with built-in device upgrades every year, a five-year price guarantee on talk, text and data and more — which adds up to over $200 in added value per line, every month.

Customers can manage their plan alongside all their benefits, including these unbeatable T-Mobile Tuesdays perks, through the T-Life app on Android and iOS — or for Metro by T-Mobile customers, the Metro app on Android and iOS. To learn more about all the extra perks that come with being with the Un-carrier, visit t-mobile.com/membership.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

5 Year Price Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantee means that we won’t change the price of talk, text, and 5G smartphone data on our network for at least 5 years while you are on an Experience plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com. Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. See full offer terms in the T-Life app. Sweepstakes General Terms: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the fifty United States, PR, USVI and DC. 18+. On how to enter and full rules go to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com/page/rules​. Void where prohibited. Austin City Limits: Entry period: 6/10/25 5:00 AM ET - 6/17/25 4:59 AM ET. Grand Prix: Entry period: 6/24/25 5:00 AM ET - 7/1/25 4:59 AM ET. Epic Thankiversary: Entry period: 6/3/25 5:00 AM ET - 6/10/25 4:59 AM ET. One Whopper® sandwich per week. Fulfilled as a $500 BK® Gift Card. Gift card terms and conditions apply, www.bk.com/gift-card-terms. $200 in Benefits: Based on the retail value of monthly benefits available with an Experience Beyond plan, like entertainment, travel benefits, and scam call protection. See plan details for full included benefits. Some benefits may require activation.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.