Mitsubishi Electric Joins G7 Alliance on Nature Positive Economies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has joined the G7 Alliance on Nature Positive Economies (G7ANPE) to promote investment in nature and nature-positive economies through knowledge sharing and the creation of information networks. The G7ANPE, which was established at the G7 Sapporo meeting in April 2023, is an international alliance that requires its member businesses, economic organizations, NPOs and NGOs to conduct activities that take connections between biodiversity and the economy into consideration, or to have the intention to do so.

Mitsubishi Electric group has made sustainability a cornerstone of its business. The company promotes comprehensive strategic initiatives beyond the boundaries of its existing businesses and organizations in order to achieve “Trade-On (mutual benefits)” that balance company growth and the enrichment of society and the environment. In addition to pursuing carbon neutrality and supporting circular economies, Mitsubishi Electric is particularly striving to be a frontrunner in the realization of nature-positive while also creating new businesses and strengthening its business foundation.

In September 2024, Mitsubishi Electric group committed to disclose nature-related issues to investors and other stakeholders based on the recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and registered as a TNFD Adopter. The TNFD is an international initiative that provides a framework for companies and financial institutions to appropriately assess and disclose their dependency and impact on and risks to natural capital and biodiversity, as well as related business opportunities.

