-

Mitsubishi Electric Joins G7 Alliance on Nature Positive Economies

Will accelerate efforts to realize nature-positive

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has joined the G7 Alliance on Nature Positive Economies (G7ANPE) to promote investment in nature and nature-positive economies through knowledge sharing and the creation of information networks. The G7ANPE, which was established at the G7 Sapporo meeting in April 2023, is an international alliance that requires its member businesses, economic organizations, NPOs and NGOs to conduct activities that take connections between biodiversity and the economy into consideration, or to have the intention to do so.

Mitsubishi Electric group has made sustainability a cornerstone of its business. The company promotes comprehensive strategic initiatives beyond the boundaries of its existing businesses and organizations in order to achieve “Trade-On (mutual benefits)” that balance company growth and the enrichment of society and the environment. In addition to pursuing carbon neutrality and supporting circular economies, Mitsubishi Electric is particularly striving to be a frontrunner in the realization of nature-positive while also creating new businesses and strengthening its business foundation.

In September 2024, Mitsubishi Electric group committed to disclose nature-related issues to investors and other stakeholders based on the recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and registered as a TNFD Adopter. The TNFD is an international initiative that provides a framework for companies and financial institutions to appropriately assess and disclose their dependency and impact on and risks to natural capital and biodiversity, as well as related business opportunities.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
GIST Project Team
Sustainability Business Development Division
Sustainability Innovation Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
info.gist@rh.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOKYO:6503
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
GIST Project Team
Sustainability Business Development Division
Sustainability Innovation Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
info.gist@rh.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

More News From Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric In-house Donation Program to Aid Victims of Earthquake in Myanmar

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the Mitsubishi Electric Group has donated a cumulative 7.4 million yen through an in-house matching-gift program — the Mitsubishi Electric SOCIO-ROOTS Fund — to aid people affected by the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28. Donations were collected at Mitsubishi Electric group offices. Contributions from employees amounted to 3.7 million yen, which the company then doubled, and the total was donat...

Mitsubishi Electric’s ME Innovation Fund Invests in U.S. Startup Solestial

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in Solestial, Inc., a U.S.-based startup specializing in the development and production of solar cells for space applications using advanced silicon technology. This is the tenth investment that the fund has made to date. In recent years, the miniaturization and cost reduction of satellites have resulted in rapid growth in the deployment of constellations in low Earth or...

NIED, Fujitsu, SDS and Mitsubishi Electric sign joint research agreement to advance Japan Disaster Charter operational framework

TOKYO & KAWASAKI, Japan & TSUKUBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED), Fujitsu Limited, Satellite Data Service Co., Ltd. (SDS) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation have signed a joint research agreement aimed at enhancing the operational scheme for the full-scale launch of the “Japan Disaster Charter”, a systematic framework for disaster response utilizing satellite data promoted by the Cabinet Office and private sectors. Unde...
Back to Newsroom