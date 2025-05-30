-

AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Tugu Insurance Company Limited

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Tugu Insurance Company Limited (TIC) (Hong Kong). At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating withdrawals follow TIC's request due to its strategic decision to discontinue its participation in AM Best's interactive rating process.

AM Best’s procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, in this case, a final rating opinion could not be provided due to a lack of sufficient updated financial information and business plans necessary to support such an assessment.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Lucie Huang
Senior Financial Analyst
+852 2827 3414
lucie.huang@ambest.com

James Chan
Director, Analytics
+852 2827 3418
james.chan@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Lucie Huang
Senior Financial Analyst
+852 2827 3414
lucie.huang@ambest.com

James Chan
Director, Analytics
+852 2827 3418
james.chan@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

More News From AM Best

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Cooperativa de Seguros de Vida de Puerto Rico

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C (Weak) and the Long-Term ICR of “ccc” (Weak) of Cooperativa de Seguros de Vida de Puerto Rico (COSVI) (San Juan, Puerto Rico). The outlook of the FSR is stable. The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect COSVI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very weak, as well as its adequate operating p...

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of FuSure Reinsurance Company Limited

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of FuSure Reinsurance Company Limited (FuSure) (Hong Kong). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect FuSure’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also r...

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlooks to Negative for Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICRs of “bbb+”(Good) for the members of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Group: Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, AgSecurity Insurance Company, collectively referred to as Oklahoma Farm Bureau. The outlook of the FSR is stable. All compan...
Back to Newsroom