Premium Dessert Platform Dessert Holdings Returns to IDDBA Ahead of 10-Year Anniversary

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dessert Holdings®, North America’s leading premium dessert company, is excited to make a major return to the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (“IDDBA”) show in New Orleans June 1-3, 2025. At the industry-exclusive event, Dessert Holdings will showcase its dynamic range of premium desserts, including an innovative new suite of artisanal products.

Known for its use of clean ingredients, scratch-made recipes, and thaw and serve format, Dessert Holdings encompasses six premium brands: Steven Charles®, The Original Cakerie®, Lawler’s Foods®, Dianne’s Fine Desserts®, Atlanta Cheesecake Company®, and Kenny’s Great Pies®. Dessert Holdings operates nine highly automated, geographically diverse manufacturing facilities across North America.

“Over the last decade, Dessert Holdings has become the largest and fastest growing premium dessert platform in the U.S., and we have positioned ourselves as a ‘one-stop shop’ for retail and foodservice customers,” said Paul Lapadat, Chief Executive Officer of Dessert Holdings. “Our intentional presence at IDDBA allows us to showcase our brands and our expanded innovative product portfolio of premium desserts.”

The Dessert Holdings’ booth (#4625) at IDDBA invites customers to experience the Dessert Holdings “Bakery”, featuring a central culinary island with premium dessert sampling and opportunities to meet Dessert Holdings expert pastry chefs. New product offerings to be unveiled at the show will include Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake and Mango Passion Fruit Cheesecake from the Dianne’s brand, as well as distinctive multi-layer bar cakes from The Original Cakerie, including a Mixed Berry Custard, Chantilly Cake, and Key Lime Cake, along with several other exciting individual desserts.

“We continue to broaden our portfolio of premium desserts made with real ingredients that also cater to consumer demands including portion control, snacking, and gluten-free,” said Susanne Ross, SVP, Culinary | Research & Development.

Dessert Holdings will also showcase a refreshed company logo featuring a new whisk-infused letter “D” standing tall within the new brand identity, signaling a tribute to the company’s pastry-chef-led culinary heritage, and a nod to the layers in its signature Strawberry Shortcake product that helped establish the premium multi-layer bar cake category. The updated brand, featuring new stylized typography and a rich color palette, reflects the same freshness and innovation that defines Dessert Holdings’ products. The updated brand elements will be integrated across the Company’s website, social channels, and tradeshow booth.

About Dessert Holdings

Dessert Holdings is North America’s leading premium dessert company, providing scratch-made desserts at scale, combining culinary artistry, real ingredients, and operational excellence. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dessert Holdings has a rich heritage from six distinctive brands and unmatched premium dessert capabilities for its Retail and Foodservice partners. The company’s portfolio has evolved to satisfy consumers’ dessert preferences and customers around the world. Dessert Holdings’ brands include Steven Charles®, The Original Cakerie®, Lawler’s Desserts®, Atlanta Cheesecake Company®, Dianne’s Fine Desserts®, and Kenny’s Great Pies®.