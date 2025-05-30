CACI to Take on New Mission-Critical Work within the Intelligence Community

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded nearly $638 million in new contracts within the intelligence community to support various national security efforts.

“As a leader in managing complex, specialized requirements for classified customers, we possess unparalleled mission knowledge valuable to the Intelligence Community,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “These new contract awards expand upon our decades of experience and understanding of their unique objectives, which accelerates effective outcomes, drives positive results, and allows personnel to stay focused on achieving ongoing success in an ever-evolving threat landscape."

CACI provides best-in-class solutions to meet mission-critical requirements and complex challenges — 24/7/365. As a trusted partner to intelligence and defense agencies, the company leverages its extensive, results-driven expertise in conjunction with state-of-the-art methodologies and technologies, helping analysts and operators around the world deliver uncompromising national security.

