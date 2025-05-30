Credit Union of Texas achieves nearly 10% enrollment with Spiral in just 60 days.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) has always been committed to helping its members save effortlessly while giving back to their communities. For five years, CUTX’s Save the Change program allowed members to round up their debit card purchases and automatically transfer the spare change into their savings accounts or make charitable contributions to the CUTX Foundation. However, the program required in-branch enrollment with limited accessibility and high internal resources.

That all changed when CUTX partnered with Spiral to elevate the experience for members. By migrating Save the Change to Spiral’s Roundup Center, CUTX members could enroll and personalize their experience seamlessly through their online banking account — anytime, anywhere.

"By leveraging the innovative Spiral platform, we enhanced our Save the Change program, enabling members to track their savings in real-time and easily support meaningful local causes," said Eric Pointer, President & CEO at CUTX. "This seamless solution helps our members grow their savings while making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

After migrating the program, CUTX saw an unprecedented surge in adoption and engagement, doubling the program’s enrollment in just two months. Nearly 10% of CUTX’s online banking members signed up through Spiral’s Roundup Center within this short timeframe. Today, over 13% of members use Spiral daily, with more than 700,000 roundup transactions processed to date. The program has also driven a 53% enrollment rate through the digital widget and generated over 100 requests for new savings accounts, demonstrating strong demand and interest.

The transition to Spiral not only simplified enrollment but also introduced additional features, like real-time savings tracking, an innovative user experience, and the ability for members to effortlessly support charitable causes of their choice, creating a more personalized and fulfilling experience for members.

"The response from our members has been phenomenal," said Pointer. "The combination of effortless enrollment, a rewarding savings experience, and the ability to give back has made Save the Change more popular than ever. Spiral’s innovation and seamless migration made this possible in record time."

CUTX successfully transitioned its long-standing program into a modern, member-friendly experience, resulting in rapid adoption, stronger engagement, and more members saving and giving back than ever before. So far, Spiral has powered over 1 million savings transactions for account holders across the country while initiating thousands of donations made to local causes and communities. To learn more, read the full story here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning platform that helps credit unions and banks grow deposits and build deeper relationships that boost retention and loans through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Credit Union of Texas (CUTX)

For almost 100 years, Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) has provided financial services to members throughout North Texas and its growing number of locations in East Texas. Living out its vision to deliver an unexpected experience, CUTX has grown to over $2.5 billion in assets. Most Texas residents may qualify for membership. Recently, CUTX was recognized with the Communities Foundation of Texas “Be in Good Company” Seal of Excellence, voted the Best Credit Union in DFW by the readers of The Dallas Morning News, and named the winner of the Torch Awards for Ethics from both the Better Business Bureau Serving North Central Texas and the International Association of Better Business Bureaus. For more information about CUTX, visit www.cutx.org.