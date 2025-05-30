-

The Standard Expands Partnership with EvolutionIQ to Improve the Disability Claims Experience

Innovative AI-powered claims guidance helps elevate claims professionals’ expertise and improve claimant outcomes.

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Standard, a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has expanded their strategic partnership with EvolutionIQ to leverage the technology company’s AI-powered claims guidance platform across all of The Standard’s disability insurance products after a successful initial implementation in 2024. The Standard’s claims experts benefit from valuable data insights that empower them to reduce administrative tasks and accelerate decision-making and payments, enabling claimants to focus on their unique recovery needs.

"The Standard is committed to delivering a best-in-class customer experience and we are excited about how this technology amplifies the expertise and empathy of our people as they strive for the best possible outcome for claimants,” said Jeanne Ryan, vice president of Claims at The Standard. “While our claims experts will continue to make all claims decisions, leveraging AI helps us eliminate manual work, focus claims expertise where it’s most needed and expedite the claims process.”

Benefits of this strategic partnership include:

  • Advance payments and streamlined administration of known-duration claims, ensuring claimants receive their benefits quickly and efficiently following claims decisions
  • AI-powered guidance on every claim that helps assign the right resources to the right claims at the earliest possible point so that claimants receive the best support
  • Automation to help identify individuals eligible for our Workplace PossibilitiesSM program, which helps employees productively stay at or return to work.
  • Utilization of tools that synthesize medical information, empowering claims experts to accelerate claim decisions
  • Collaboration between The Standard and EvolutionIQ on future innovations and enhancements that improve claimant outcomes

“The Standard is a growing workplace benefits provider that has made significant investments to ensure their policyholders and claimants receive the very best outcomes along the way. We are proud to be their partner of choice,” said Michael Saltzman, co-founder and co-CEO of EvolutionIQ. “EvolutionIQ’s rich, data-driven guidance allows The Standard’s examiners to focus on claims where their expertise is most required and foster an optimal outcome for all disability claimants.”

About The Standard

Established in 1906, The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. We are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, absence management and paid family leave services, retirement plans products and services and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About EvolutionIQ

EvolutionIQ, a CCC Intelligent Solutions company, pioneered Claims Guidance technology in 2019. Its AI-powered solutions guide insurance claims professionals to their highest potential impact on bodily injury claims, including specific next-best-action guidance and medical synthesis and insights. EvolutionIQ improves the claimant experience and delivers better claim outcomes to claimants, carriers and their customers. The company serves group disability, individual disability and workers’ compensation markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.evolutioniq.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

