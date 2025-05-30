TD Invests in the Growth of Cricket with New Grassroots Programs Across Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cricket continues to gain momentum in Canada—from grassroots fields to the international stage—and this summer, TD is proud to celebrate the sport’s growth with community-focused programs and events, developed in collaboration with Boundaries North and Cricket Canada, to inspire the next generation of players.

The summer kicks off with the Toronto Blue JaysTM hosting Cricket Day at the Park presented by TD on Saturday, May 31 at Rogers Centre. As part of TD’s sponsorship with the Blue Jays™, the event invites baseball fans to explore the connections between cricket and baseball while celebrating Canada’s growing cricket culture.

Following Cricket Day at the Park, TD will officially launch TD Young Wickets. The national program offers free, in-person sessions in select communities across Canada, introducing young players to cricket through fun, inclusive, and skills-based instruction.

"It is an honour to work alongside Cricket Canada to help bring cricket to more communities across Canada,” said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand and Corporate Sponsorship. “The Blue Jays Cricket Day at the Park and the TD Young Wickets are all about introducing the sport to more Canadians and we are proud to be a part of creating opportunities for young players to discover the game.”

In addition to the in-person clinics, TD Young Wickets will offer a series of free virtual coaching sessions, led by a team of internationally accredited coaches. These sessions will give players and coaches from coast-to-coast access to high-quality training and insights.

The launch of TD Young Wickets comes as Canada prepares to host the ICC T20 World Cup Americas Regional Qualifier on June 15—a pivotal moment for the Canadian Men’s National Team as they pursue a second-ever World Cup appearance. TD’s summer celebration of cricket reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting sport as a platform for connection, confidence, and community.

About Boundaries North

Boundaries North is dedicated to promoting and supporting the growth of cricket in Canada, aiming to make it a leading sport that unites communities and inspires the next generation of players and fans. Through innovative partnerships, events, and grassroots programs, Boundaries North is working to make cricket accessible and exciting for all Canadians.