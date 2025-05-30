MangoBoost and AIC Sign MoU to Explore Collaboration on DPU-Based Server and Storage Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MangoBoost, a provider of cutting-edge system solutions for maximizing compute efficiency and scalability, and AIC Inc., a global leader in enterprise server and storage solutions, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaboration in developing and promoting advanced computing technologies.

The MoU sets the framework for both companies to engage in discussions focused on integrating MangoBoost’s cutting-edge Data Processing Unit (DPU) technologies with AIC’s server and storage expertise and market access. The collaboration aims to unlock new possibilities in next-generation data center solutions through joint exploration and innovation.

“This MoU marks a meaningful step toward our mission to deliver more intelligent, efficient, and scalable computing platforms to the market,” said Jangwoo Kim, CEO of MangoBoost. “We look forward to working closely with AIC to explore new opportunities and innovative applications for our DPU technologies in the enterprise space.”

David Huang, VP of Sales and Marketing at AIC stated, “Partnering with MangoBoost allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in server and storage innovation. We believe our combined strengths can pave the way for high-performance solutions that meet evolving market demands.”

About MangoBoost

MangoBoost is a provider of cutting-edge, full-stack system solutions for maximizing compute efficiency and scalability. At the heart of the solutions is the MangoBoost Data Processing Unit (DPU), which ensures full compatibility with general-purpose GPUs, accelerators, and storage devices, enabling cost-efficient, standardized AI infrastructure. Founded in 2022 on a decade of research, MangoBoost is rapidly expanding its operations in the U.S., Canada, and Korea.

About AIC

AIC Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise, AIC is renowned for its high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and AI storage solutions. The company operates globally, with offices in the United States, Asia, and Europe, and is committed to driving innovation across various industries.