Sodexo Teams Up with Workplace Food-tech Platform HUNGRY, Enlists Top Chefs and Restaurants to Enhance Foodservice Options

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As return to office remains a critical focus for companies, choice dining options continue to play an important role in the attraction and retention of talent. Today, Sodexo and HUNGRY announce a new partnership aimed at meeting organizations’ growing experiential needs while reflecting consumer expectations and demand. By partnering with HUNGRY, Sodexo will gain access to a network of premier culinary talent and dining establishments, empowering Sodexo to enhance its food service offerings across 19 major cities in the U.S. and Canada.

“Leveraging Sodexo’s on-site dining model and HUNGRY’s top-tier chefs and local restaurant platform, this new partnership will allow us to provide a flexible, digitally enabled solution across diverse environments — workplaces, campuses, and beyond — where demand for local variety continues to grow,” said Brent Bloomberg, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Sodexo North America.

“The expectation and delivery of dining services has changed significantly over the last five years, particularly in corporate environments,” said David Bailey, CEO of Corporate Services, Sodexo U.S. “Consumers today expect to be able to get the food they crave with ease, even while at work. By bringing HUNGRY onboard we’re adding to our vast portfolio and giving clients more options when it comes to providing their employees with the elevated food experiences they’re seeking.”

Effective immediately, Sodexo will have access to HUNGRY’s extensive network of 1,500 food partners and will begin implementation with accounts that present a strong strategic fit.

“This partnership is a milestone in delivering on our mission to bring happiness and wellbeing, now with even greater reach and reliability. The announcement of this collaboration marks the beginning of what we believe will be a strong, long-term relationship,” said Jeff Grass, CEO of HUNGRY. “Partnering with Sodexo means working alongside a recognized leader in the food service industry, with the scale and client-focused expertise we’re excited to leverage.”

Sodexo is a trusted partner to corporate clients looking to energize their spaces with forward-thinking, nutritious dining solutions. Sodexo serves consumers nationwide and is recognized for its leadership in offering clients customized menus and programs, exclusive Sodexo signature concepts, collaborations with celebrity chefs, or a tailored blend of all three.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY (www.TryHungry.com) is revolutionizing workplace dining with an unwavering commitment to obsessive hospitality and flawless execution. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani and Jeff Grass, HUNGRY connects corporate offices in 19 cities across the United States and Canada with top-tier chefs and local restaurants to deliver extraordinary culinary experiences. From large-format catering and memorable events to individually packaged group meals, snacks, and pantry solutions, HUNGRY ensures every detail is thoughtfully handled to prioritize quality and convenience. Rooted in a mission of social responsibility, HUNGRY fosters local economic growth while embracing eco-friendly practices. The company goes even further—donating one meal for every two purchased, making a tangible impact on communities nationwide as it has already donated over 2.5 million meals to date.