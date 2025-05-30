AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL) Barbados.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) actions are due to delays in AM Best receiving audited financial statements from ICBL for year-end 2023. The company has provided unaudited statements for 2023, and internal management reports for the balance sheet and income statement for 2024, as well as first-quarter 2025. ICBL continues to have ongoing communication with its auditors and expects audited financial statements for 2023, to be available by the end of second-quarter 2025. The process for the 2024 audited financial statements will begin once the 2023 audited financials are completed. These delays have resulted from the conversion to IFRS 17 accounting standards. The ratings will remain under review until audited financials are received and analysis are completed.

