Macmillan Learning and Invoke Learning Partner to Bring Data-Driven Engagement to Higher Education

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macmillan Learning, a privately-held, family-owned digital learning company, today announced a new partnership with Invoke Learning, a leader in predictive analytics for higher education. Together, the two companies aim to address one of higher education’s most persistent challenges: using data to drive proactive decisions that improve student outcomes and operational effectiveness.

By combining the strengths of Macmillan Learning and Invoke Learning, colleges and universities now have the opportunity to move from insight to impact, and to transform the student experience both in and beyond the classroom. Share

Colleges generate vast amounts of student data, from LMS interactions and advising notes to enrollment and facility usage. But most of it remains trapped in unconnected systems, making it difficult to get a holistic and real-time view of students’ experiences. With this partnership, institutions can help break down these silos by integrating campus and public datasets into a unified, intelligent platform.

“Higher education has often used primary data as a tool for reflection,” said Steven Ray, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Macmillan Learning. “By combining the strengths of Macmillan Learning and Invoke Learning, colleges and universities now have the opportunity to move from insight to impact, and to transform the student experience both in and beyond the classroom.”

A recent study published in Science by researchers at UCLA and the MIT Press highlights just how wide this gap is. Based on interviews with provosts, librarians, and senior administrators, the study found that universities severely lag behind the private sector and government when using data to inform strategy. Despite isolated efforts to reduce redundancies and integrate systems, many institutions still lack the coordination and expertise to translate information into action.

“Too many institutions are dealing with data chaos,” said Lige Hensley, CEO at Invoke Learning. “The InvokeClarity platform brings all institutional data into one system, breaking down silos and enabling campus leaders to make faster, more informed decisions.”

Beyond academics, the partnership helps institutions improve operational efficiency and allocate resources more effectively. From assessing the impact of student success initiatives to improving campus-wide coordination, the combined insights from Macmillan Learning and Invoke Learning help institutions shift from reactive to proactive.

The partnership with Invoke Learning, a company founded by former higher education technology leaders, expands Macmillan Learning’s commitment to delivering actionable insights. Together, the two organizations are making complex institutional data more accessible and usable, empowering instructors and administrators to better support their students.

About Macmillan Learning

Macmillan Learning is a privately-held, family-owned company that inspires what’s possible for every learner. We envision a world in which every learner succeeds. Through our content, tools and services, we aim to make that a reality. To learn more, please visit macmillanlearning.com or join our Community.

About Invoke Learning

Built on an innovative data lakehouse foundation, Invoke Learning provides a cloud-native data platform that breaks down data silos across entire educational systems. Whether serving a single institution or a statewide consortium, Invoke Learning empowers higher education to gain actionable insights that lead to lasting impact—without the rigidity of legacy data warehouses. To learn more, please visit invokelearning.com.