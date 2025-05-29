Rael Expands with Major Retailer Launches, Bringing Holistic Period Care and K-Beauty Innovation to Consumers Nationwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rael, the trailblazing cycle-care brand revolutionizing period care and skincare, is making its biggest retail expansion yet – bringing its products into 50,000 retail doors globally. With upcoming launches at Walmart, Ulta Beauty, and Walgreens, Rael is setting a new standard for wellness, bringing its high-performance products infused with cutting-edge Korean technology and clean ingredients to millions of consumers nationwide.

Since launching in 2017, Rael has transformed the period care industry with its holistic solutions that support the body through every phase of the 28-day menstrual cycle—not just during your period. Beginning with its #1 best-selling organic cotton pads on Amazon and now boasting +60 products for every phase of your cycle, the brand is poised to reach millions more, redefining K-beauty’s impact on wellness and ensuring that all people who menstruate have access to safe, effective period care products, and self-care and skincare products that serve “the other 23 days” of the menstrual cycle.

“These retail partnerships are more than just expansion—they represent a shift in how we approach cycle syncing and self-care in the U.S.,” said Yanghee Paik, CEO and co-founder of Rael. “Our mission has always been to make clean, high-performance cycle care accessible to all, and we’re thrilled to bring our holistic solutions to even more people nationwide – including zip codes where products powered with Korean technology weren’t readily available for purchase before this ‘summer wave’ of retailer launches.”

This unprecedented retail expansion in 2025 will include:

Ulta Beauty Wellness Launch – March & July 2025: In a groundbreaking move, Rael is entering Ulta Beauty’s wellness category—a first-of-its-kind in-store offering for Ulta Beauty that blends period care with skincare. Available online starting March 23, 2025, and in 300 Ulta Beauty’s stores by July 20, 2025, this expansion solidifies Rael’s role in bridging the gap between beauty and cycle care.

Walmart Period Care Launch – May 2025: Rael's organic period care line will hit 1,549 Walmart stores nationwide in early May, offering shoppers a clean, high-performance alternative to conventional products. This launch is a pivotal step in Rael's commitment to expanding access to safe, effective menstrual care. In June, Walmart will also introduce Rael's pain relief collection to 2,700 stores, including bestsellers like the brand's innovative Heating Patch for Menstrual Cramps.

Walgreens Nationwide Rollout – July 2025: Walgreens will bring Rael's comprehensive lineup of clean, hormone-conscious products to more than 5,000 stores nationwide. With a thoughtfully curated assortment spanning period care, cramp relief, intimate wellness, and K-beauty-inspired skincare, Rael is helping to reimagine how customers approach everyday self-care. This rollout underscores Walgreens' continued commitment to offering modern wellness solutions that reflect the needs of today's consumers.

“As our guests continue to embrace a more holistic approach to beauty and wellbeing, we’re proud to introduce brands like Rael that meet their evolving needs with intention and innovation. Rael is a pioneer in seamlessly connecting cycle care with skin care - empowering guests to care for their bodies with solutions that feel elevated, effective, and thoughtfully designed,” said Laura Beres, VP of Wellness at Ulta Beauty. “As we expand our wellness offerings, we remain committed to supporting women’s health in a more comprehensive, holistic way. Rael’s addition to our assortment reflects where the intersection of beauty and wellness is headed, and we’re excited to support our community with products that honor the full spectrum of self-care.”

Rael’s 360° approach to cycle care goes beyond traditional period products, addressing hormonal changes that impact skin, mood, and overall wellness. With its cycle-syncing philosophy, Rael empowers menstruators to align their self-care routine with the natural rhythms of their body—whether it’s managing PMS breakouts, soothing cramps, or maintaining balance through hormonal shifts. The brand’s innovative formulas are rooted in South Korean skincare technology, delivering clean, effective solutions free from endocrine disruptors like parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, and PFAS. From invisible pimple patches to organic cotton period products, every Rael product is designed to support hormonal balance and overall well-being.

With its unparalleled expansion into major retailers, Rael is making clean cycle care and K-Beauty mainstream—ensuring that everyone who menstruates has access to the safest, most effective products available. For more information on Rael, visit www.getrael.com.

ABOUT RAEL

Rael is a cycle-care brand created by women for all people who bleed. Founded in 2017 by three Korean-American women in Los Angeles, including CEO Yanghee Paik, Rael empowers individuals to make healthier choices for their bodies through safe, high-performance personal care products. Combining clean, nature-inspired ingredients with cutting-edge South Korean manufacturing technology, Rael delivers innovative period and skincare solutions that support a 360° approach to the modern menstrual cycle. For more information visit getrael.com.