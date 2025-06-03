Pivot Payables Announces Availability of its Accounting Automation Application on Amazon Business App Center

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivot Payables Inc., a fintech company delivering corporate financial operations solutions, announced that its accounting automation application, PivotLynx, is now available in the Amazon Business App Center. This integration gives Amazon Business account holders the ability to issue scenario-based virtual credit cards directly within PivotLynx, enabling pre-approved purchases and eliminating the traditional post-purchase reconciliation process.

PivotLynx builds efficiencies for operational purchases made on Amazon Business by assigning specific purchase scenarios to virtual cards prior to use, tightly aligning each card to a specific purpose. Once approved, employees can make one or more purchases on Amazon Business using the assigned card. PivotLynx then automatically generates approved expenses, complete with accounting and SKU-level order details, ready for seamless upload into dozens of supported enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. This eliminates manual expense tracking and significantly reduces month-end close efforts.

“Integrating PivotLynx with Amazon Business reflects our commitment to delivering smarter financial solutions that drive business performance and elevate the user experience,” said John Toman, chief product officer and co-founder of Pivot Payables. “We are excited to provide a leap forward in how companies will be able to manage purchasing, empower employees with a seamless buying experience and ensure every transaction aligns with policy, approvals and compliance.”

Key benefits for Amazon Business customers using PivotLynx include:

Scenario-based virtual cards restricted to Amazon Business and tied to specific purchasing scenarios

Pre-approved purchases with built-in accounting and reporting data

One virtual card, multiple purchases, all tied to the same approved scenario

SKU-level details and receipt images automatically attached to expenses

Fully automated reconciliation that saves hours—or days—during month-end close

