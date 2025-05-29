Trinity Life Sciences Expands Data Partnership Network to Revolutionize Commercialization in Community Oncology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in advisory, insights and analytics for the life sciences industries, announces a strategic collaboration with Ontada, a McKesson business and leader in community oncology real-world data, clinical education and point-of-care technologies. This relationship will provide life sciences companies with real-time, actionable intelligence and critical insights to drive strategic decisions both pre- and post-product launch.

Together, the alliance harnesses Trinity’s innovative commercial analytics methods and expertise with Ontada’s iKnowMed®, their proprietary electronic health record (EHR) with unique, deep and multi-dimensional oncology data, to rapidly uncover novel commercial insights. These insights can be leveraged to drive smarter decisions and better outcomes, ultimately enabling a transformation in the way life sciences companies make commercial decisions. Through deep understanding of the community oncology patients and providers, the collaborative solutions:

- provide more powerful patient journeys and provider segmentation,

- allow for increased speed and accuracy in forecasting,

- and drive enhanced customer engagement and targeting.

“Understanding community oncology presents a particular challenge for commercial teams as they work to develop strategies and deploy resources to maximize adoption of life-saving therapies,” said Leslie Orne, President and CEO of Trinity Life Sciences. “Ontada’s data, coupled with Trinity’s analytical services, allows the extraction of deeper, more actionable insights and powers more impactful commercial decision-making that will help to optimize patient outcomes.”

Trinity’s oncology expertise and depth across areas such as forecasting, real-world analytics and primary market research (PMR) allows for distinctive, AI-enhanced approaches that provide ever-greater insight into key business questions to assess potential outcomes. Trinity offers innovative solutions built for life sciences’ unique needs, scaling transformational AI and tech-enabled programs across functions with a focus on customer engagement, launch, medical affairs and GenAI.

“The need for rapid insights in cancer care has never been greater. Ontada’s collaboration with Trinity demonstrates our commitment to delivering faster answers to critical questions. By connecting Trinity’s robust analytics with Ontada’s nuanced and unique data sets, we can provide deeper, more actionable insights for our life science partners,” said Christine Davis, President of Ontada. “Speed is crucial not only to our life science partners but also for cancer patients, who can benefit greatly from a better understanding of precision therapies.”

Ontada’s real-world data provides comprehensive insights throughout the patient journey and a unique view of community cancer care. It represents data from more than 2.4 million patient records across over 80 tumor types from The US Oncology Network and Onmark practices. Ontada’s iKnowMed® is an award winning EHR used by more than 2,400 oncology community-based providers across the United States, dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes.

To learn more about this collaboration, visit Trinity Life Sciences and Ontada (at Ontada’s booth 35093) at ASCO.

About Trinity Life Sciences

With almost 30 years of expertise, a best-in-the-business team and unrivaled access to data and analytics, Trinity Life Sciences is a modern partner to companies in the life sciences industry. Trinity combines strategy, insights and analytics to help life science executives with clinical and commercial decision-making. Ultimately, we know that every decision our clients make impacts a life, and when we help our clients achieve their goals, the world benefits. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating the industry and driving evidence to action, visit TrinityLifeSciences.com.