Affirm expands partnership with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. into Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) into Canada. This builds on the companies’ multi-year partnership in the U.S. and brings Affirm to Canadians shopping at Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s family of brands including Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, and Mark & Graham.

Whether shopping for a sofa at their local West Elm or furnishing a new nursery with Pottery Barn Kids, approved Canadian shoppers can now split their purchases into monthly payments with Affirm. The process is simple: after selecting Affirm at checkout, consumers go through a quick, real-time eligibility check. If approved, they can choose the customized payment plan that best suits their needs and rest assured that they will never pay any late or hidden fees.

“As Canadian consumers continue to embrace smarter and more flexible ways to manage spending on home furnishings and essentials, Affirm has become a go-to choice for greater payment control and transparency,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. “We’re thrilled to build on our successful collaboration with Williams Sonoma and their family of brands to bring more Canadians the financial clarity, flexibility, and peace of mind they deserve.”

With this launch, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and its family of brands join leading Canadian retailers, including Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Brown’s Shoes, and more in offering Affirm’s payment solutions to their customers.

