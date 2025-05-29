Loop Media, Inc. and View Television Network Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop TV”) (OTC: LPTV), a leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) television and signage, and View Television Network, Inc (“View TV”), a leader in redefining OOH entertainment and monetization, are pleased to announce an in-depth strategic partnership designed to drive future growth and reshape the OOH streaming and advertising industries.

The OOH television and advertising sector continues to evolve leveraging cutting-edge technology to entertain audiences outside the home while delivering compelling, scalable advertising solutions. The industry has expanded rapidly, with over a dozen operators now powering content across more than one million screens nationwide. With this new partnership, Loop TV is positioned to capitalize on the next wave of industry growth.

Loop TV has long been a key player in the OOH space, with its widely recognized brand and expansive network of Loop TV Players deployed across North America in key verticals, including bars, restaurants, gyms, salons, and retail outlets. However, industry-wide challenges - such as the shifting credibility of programmatic ad sales, the absence of a formal classification for OOH advertising, and the narrowing definition of Connected TV (CTV) to in-home use - have presented obstacles to monetization for all OOH ad-supported streaming companies in recent years. Recognizing these challenges, Loop has entered into this strategic partnership with View TV to utilize View TV’s software solution for the monetization of premium content.

View TV, founded by visionary entrepreneur Jamie Branson, is revolutionizing the streaming landscape with its innovative SaaS platform, View TV Clarity. This groundbreaking solution brings transparency and simplicity to the complex world of advertising and content delivery, empowering CTV and OOH businesses of all sizes to seamlessly integrate premium content offerings and unlock superior monetization opportunities.

With a robust content lineup that rivals traditional cable providers, View TV Cloud broadcast platform supported by View TV Clarity AI enabled platform provides hospitality venues to legally broadcast premium television channels without the need for complex integrations. By streamlining content delivery and advertising, View TV is poised to transform the way businesses connect with their audiences and drive revenue growth.

“View TV has participated in and studied the OOH market for several years. It was very important for us to work with whom we believe is the primary leader in this space to help transform an industry that is in much need of transformation,” said Jamie Branson, CEO of View TV. “Loop TV is pioneering the CTV OOH space, and pioneering is very hard and fraught with obstacles as most companies in this space have discovered over the past few years. Yet Loop TV has persevered under disadvantaged conditions and will forge ahead as the industry leader with this new partnership. We are excited to help develop and lead this next phase of growth with them.”

“We’ve had to fight many battles over the past several quarters of declining revenue, while adjusting to industry barriers,” said Justis Kao, Interim CEO of Loop Media, Inc. “However, as this sector grows, we are confident in the opportunity to monetize and expand our network through our strategic relationship with View TV.”

The new partnership begins with immediate effect.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop®") (OTC: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out of home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important premium short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a wide variety of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from programmatic and direct advertising, and subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at loop.tv

About View TV

View TV is a leading provider of innovative content distribution solutions, dedicated to helping content owners maximize their reach and revenue potential through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media's expected performance, ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media's ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available at www.sec.gov.